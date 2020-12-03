expand
Ad Spot

December 3, 2020

RCCC awarded $1.3 million federal grant

By Post Education

Published 12:00 am Thursday, December 3, 2020

SALISBURY – Rowan-Cabarrus Community College has been awarded a federal TRIO Student Support Services grant of $1.3 million to be used over a five-year period.

The funding will support low-income students, first-generation students, and students with disabilities, offering individual support to increase their educational success.

The grant provides the College with $261,888 in federal funding annually, which will finance 75% of the program, with the remaining 25% coming from non-governmental sources.

Student Support Services is one of eight U.S. Department of Education TRIO programs that serve college students from disadvantaged backgrounds. The program, designed to strengthen retention and propel students to graduation, provides academic tutoring, personal coaching, mentoring, financial guidance, career exploration, cultural enrichment opportunities, peer networking, and other assistance to increase retention and completion.

“The TRIO grant will enable us to empower students and remove the barriers they face, as we pull together all of the tools and resources they need to achieve their educational goals,” said Misty Moler, director of TRIO at Rowan-Cabarrus.

The Rowan-Cabarrus TRIO SSS program will serve 140 students each year, at no cost to the student, with a dedicated staff at the College including Moler and program coordinator April Cosner, as well as two full-time advisors. Students selected to participate will begin working within the TRIO learning community when spring classes begin in January.

Upon acceptance into the program, each student will be assigned a TRIO advisor, who will meet with them regularly, monitor their academic progress, and connect them to available resources throughout their time at Rowan-Cabarrus.

“College is very different from high school, and some students have more difficulty with the transition, often because of limitations beyond their control. This program helps bridge that gap,” said Natasha Lipscomb, Vice President of Student Success. “We hope to build a sense of pride in being a future TRIO scholar.”

In addition to helping ensure completion of their degree at Rowan-Cabarrus, the TRIO program supports students in continuing their education. Advisors will assist students with processes related to transferring to a four-year college or university, including admissions applications and campus visits. The program also offers access to laptops as needed and provides designated study areas equipped with computers.

“We are grateful for this grant, which will have a significant impact for our students and community,” RCCC President Carol Spalding said. “The timing could not be better. With the challenges of COVID-19, some students from low-income backgrounds, first-generation students and students with disabilities are facing even more barriers when it comes to their education. The TRIO program will allow us to maximize opportunities for our students to navigate to success at Rowan-Cabarrus and beyond.”

For more information on TRIO at Rowan-Cabarrus, please visit www.rccc.edu/trio or contact Misty Moler at misty.moler@rccc.edu. For more information about Rowan-Cabarrus Community College, please visit www.rccc.edu or call 704-216-RCCC (7222).

More News

Blotter: Man arrested for probation violation faces charges for bringing drugs into jail

Three charged with drug, weapons offenses following a traffic stop

County, state set new records for COVID-19 as growing positivity rate signals ‘critical levels’ of community spread

Growing greens: Main Street Marketplace hopes hydroponic garden will help organization grow

Comments

Crime

Blotter: Man arrested for probation violation faces charges for bringing drugs into jail

Crime

Three charged with drug, weapons offenses following a traffic stop

Coronavirus

County, state set new records for COVID-19 as growing positivity rate signals ‘critical levels’ of community spread

China Grove

Growing greens: Main Street Marketplace hopes hydroponic garden will help organization grow

Education

State Board of Education delays decisions on Faith Academy, East Spencer charter school

Local

Financial update shows city ‘faring OK’; council allocates first donations from Share 2 Care program

Education

Education briefs: Smart Start Rowan to host drive thru Twelve Days of Christmas Celebration

Education

Salisbury High School will debut its production of “The Nutcracker” virtually

Local

NC Dolls, Toys and Miniatures Museum gets recognition in Our State magazine

China Grove

Santa Claus to visit China Grove on fire truck on two separate weekends

Education

RCCC awarded $1.3 million federal grant

Crime

Family mourns, asks community to turn on porch lights for anniversary of A’yanna Allen’s death

Christmas Happiness

Couple give to Christmas Happiness to honor siblings

China Grove

China Grove Town Council names representatives to Metropolitan Planning Organization

Crime

Police: Salisbury woman charged after officers witness drug transaction

Coronavirus

County reports 69 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday

Crime

Salisbury woman charged in fatal hit-and-run accident

Local

Charity provides vests for K-9s

Local

Rowan’s Sen. Ford ‘honored’ to be chosen as joint caucus leader

Local

City council approves six road repaving projects, encourages input on development priorities

Business

State names Rowan among most economically distressed counties

High School

High school volleyball: South Rowan wins another CCC match

Education

Catawba College’s Service of Lessons and Carols moves virtual

Local

Spencer’s Park Plaza financing gets OK from state’s Local Government Commission