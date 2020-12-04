expand
Ad Spot

December 4, 2020

Optimism growing for COVID relief bill

By News Service Report

Published 12:00 am Friday, December 4, 2020

By Andrew Taylor

Associated Press

WASHINGTON — Optimism about delivering long-sought COVID-19 relief is building on Capitol Hill after additional rank-and-file lawmakers voiced support for a bipartisan, middle-of-the-road plan taking shape in the Senate and as top congressional leaders connected on the topic for the first time in months.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell — frequent rivals but proven dealmakers — spoke on the phone Thursday, a conversation that came the day after Pelosi signaled a willingness to make major concessions in search of a COVID rescue package in the $1 trillion range.

Pelosi’s spokesman announced the telephone conversation, tweeting that it was “about their shared commitment to completing an omnibus and COVID relief as soon as possible.”

“We had a good conversation. I think we’re both interested in getting an outcome, both on the omnibus and on a coronavirus package,” McConnell said.

With COVID-19 caseloads spiraling and the daily death toll equaling records, the momentum for finally passing a second major relief bill is undeniably building, especially after President-elect Joe Biden and top congressional Democrats endorsed a $908 billion bipartisan framework to build an agreement.

Some conservatives, including Republicans from COVID hotspots like North Dakota and Iowa, said they were comfortable with an aid package carrying the almost $1 trillion price tag. Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D., said the bipartisan plan is “the right balance of compromise and it’s a number that’s doable.”

Added Lindsey Graham, R-S.C.: “There’s a bipartisan package for $908 billion that will really help people.”

The path forward is cluttered with obstacles, however, including a tight time window and hard feelings from months of futile talks and a poisonous election. But the $908 billion cost is what many Republicans, McConnell included, signaled they were willing to accept this summer.

McConnell, R-Ky., his leverage bolstered after the election, continues to take a hard line, insisting in a Thursday floor speech that any relief package be limited to consensus items like another round of “paycheck protection” aid to businesses, funding to distribute vaccines, and aid to schools.

“Why should these impactful and noncontroversial life-preservers be delayed one second longer?” McConnell said. “At long last, let’s do what Congress does when we want an outcome. Let’s make law on all the subjects where we agree.”

Later, McConnell met with Republicans who are working the scaled-back, bipartisan measure, including Susan Collins, R-Maine, Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, and Mitt Romney, R-Utah. Across Capitol Hill, an allied bipartisan “problem solvers” group claimed growing momentum at an outdoor news conference.

A key McConnell ally, Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, said he is negotiating with fellow Judiciary Committee member Dick Durbin, D-Ill., over a provision much sought by Republicans and McConnell in particular that would give a liability shield to businesses, universities and other organizations against COVID-related lawsuits.

More News

North Rowan High School pantry opens for students

State officials reluctant to add new restrictions

York column: Goodbye to ‘peace through strength’?

Quotes of the week

Comments

Education

North Rowan High School pantry opens for students

Coronavirus

State officials reluctant to add new restrictions

Business

Warner Bros. will stream all 2021 films on HBO Max

Business

Artist paints new sign on recently renovated Barnhardt Jewelers building

Elections

Hand recount in NC chief justice race set to begin next week

News

Cooper eyes bipartisan panel on health care

Local

Public input scheduled, changes to downtown coming as part of Main Street plan

Nation/World

Optimism growing for COVID relief bill

Local

Spencer nails down plans for Christmas drive-in

Crime

Blotter: Man arrested for probation violation faces charges for bringing drugs into jail

Crime

Three charged with drug, weapons offenses following a traffic stop

Coronavirus

County, state set new records for COVID-19 as growing positivity rate signals ‘critical levels’ of community spread

China Grove

Growing greens: Main Street Marketplace hopes hydroponic garden will help organization grow

Education

State Board of Education delays decisions on Faith Academy, East Spencer charter school

Local

Financial update shows city ‘faring OK’; council allocates first donations from Share 2 Care program

Education

Education briefs: Smart Start Rowan to host drive thru Twelve Days of Christmas Celebration

Education

Salisbury High School will debut its production of “The Nutcracker” virtually

Local

NC Dolls, Toys and Miniatures Museum gets recognition in Our State magazine

China Grove

Santa Claus to visit China Grove on fire truck on two separate weekends

Education

RCCC awarded $1.3 million federal grant

Crime

Family mourns, asks community to turn on porch lights for anniversary of A’yanna Allen’s death

Christmas Happiness

Couple give to Christmas Happiness to honor siblings

China Grove

China Grove Town Council names representatives to Metropolitan Planning Organization

Crime

Police: Salisbury woman charged after officers witness drug transaction