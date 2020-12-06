4-H kits and activities available during the holidays

By Laura Allen

Rowan County Cooperative Extension

Rowan County 4-H has created another at-home kit, just in time for the holidays.

The Ornament 4-H Kit contains four wooden ornaments, six colors of acrylic paint in paint pods, one paint brush, and the supplies needed to make two clothespin reindeer ornaments. The only supplies you will need from home are glue/hot glue, markers and whatever supplies you want to keep your house mess-free during painting.

All activity instructions will be provided in the kit. This kit is purely for fun and to help get your children in the holiday spirit.

These kits are available to Rowan County youths ages 5-18 (as of Jan. 1). You do not have to be enrolled in 4-H to receive a kit. There are only 24 kits available and registration is open until Dec. 11. Register at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/130462794731. Once you have registered, you will be prompted to sign up for a pick up time on Dec. 14 or 15. All kits should be picked up at the Extension office.

If you are looking for additional activities for your children while they are at home over winter break, check out the National 4-H website. National 4-H has created a “4-H at home for the holidays” activity guide that provides 15 fun and exciting hands-on activities focusing on science, baking and crafting. These activities can be found at 4-h.org/about/4-h-at-home/holidays/. In the same document, they also have 20 holiday cookie recipes.

If you are looking for non-holiday activities, check out the “4-H at Home” activity guide that contains STEM activities and more. This guide can be found at 4-h.org/about/4-h-at-home/4-h-at-home-activity-guide/.

We hope you’ll get engaged with 4-H this holiday season.

4-H is the youth development component of Cooperative Extension. Any youths ages 5-18 (as of Jan. 1) are invited to enroll and participate in 4-H. Visit the office at 2727-A Old Concord Road in Salisbury or go to rowan.ces.ncsu.edu. For questions or more information, contact 704-216-8970 or laura_allen@ncsu.edu.

Laura Allen is 4-H agent with the Rowan County Cooperative Extension.