December 7, 2020

Blotter: Kannapolis man faces charges for exploitation of minor

By Staff Report

Published 8:54 pm Sunday, December 6, 2020

By Natalie Anderson
natalie.anderson@salisburypost.com

SALISBURY — The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office on Friday arrested a Kannapolis man after he allegedly exploited a 2-year-old child.

Roger Dale Connell Jr., 32, of Kannapolis, was charged with two felony counts of first-degree exploitation of a minor after pulling the child’s diaper aside to display the child’s genitals for the purpose of producing material to depict the activity, according to a warrant.

The report states the incident occurred on Aug. 11. He faces a $50,000 secured bond.

In other weekend crime reports:

• Satera Kailene Garrison Sen, 19, of Salisbury, was charged Sunday on a felony count of aiding and abetting larceny after allegedly stealing North Face and Nike hoodies from Dick’s Sporting Goods. The merchandise was valued at $1,300.

• Christopher Maness, 33, of Salisbury, was charged Friday on two felony counts of obtaining property by false pretenses, a felony count of conspiracy to obtain property by false pretenses and a felony count of attempting to obtain property by false pretenses. Maness allegedly defrauded two people out of $1,400 related to a flooring installation job. Additionally, a warrant states that Maness defrauded those same people out of $2,830 on the false pretense of purchasing tile flooring and related materials for a flooring installation job as well as purchasing specialty tools and half of the estimated labor cost. Maness was booked into the Rowan County Detention Center with a $1,500 secured bond.

• Shakeil Dewon Roberson, 26, of Charlotte, was charged Friday with a felony count of carrying a concealed gun and a misdemeanor count of simple possession of a schedule VI controlled substance. Roberson was previously convicted in Rowan County in July 2018 for carrying a concealed gun. He was booked in the Rowan County Detention Center with a bond of $1,500.

• Jason Paul Bowyer, 41, of Salisbury, was charged with a felony count of possession of a schedule II controlled substance, or cocaine. He was booked into the Rowan County Detention Center with a $1,000 bond.

Contact reporter Natalie Anderson at 704-797-4246.

