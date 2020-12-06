Fire at China Grove laundromat caused by malfunctioning dryer

CHINA GROVE — A malfunctioning dryer was the source of a fire at a laundromat in China Grove Saturday night, said Fire Chief Mike Zimmerman.

A fire occurred at a laundromat on 804 N. Main St. in China Grove around 8 p.m. Saturday night after a dryer malfunctioned with the clothes inside catching fire, Zimmerman said. When the customer opened the dryer to retrieve the clothes, the fire spread.

No injuries were reported, but Zimmerman said some minor structural damage to the facility resulted. The laundromat was closed on Sunday, but may be operating again Monday, he added.

China Grove Fire Department, Rowan County EMS, Bostian Heights Fire Department, Locke Township Fire Station, Atwell Volunteer Fire Department, Landis Fire Department and a Kannapolis Fire Station responded to the call.