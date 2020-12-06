Letter: Anxiously awaiting ‘Nutcracker’ performance

My letter is in response to Carl Blankenship’s article, dated Dec. 3. It was regarding the Salisbury High School dance/ballet students debut of “The Nutcracker” on December 22nd.

I am anxiously awaiting the virtual performance of the “Nutcracker” by the SHS dance/ballet students.

After reading the article, it became apparent that SHS dance instructor Krystal Stukes has done a commendable job of instilling interest, building confidence and promoting discipline in an art form that, for some of her students, is different and unfamiliar.

I am hopeful that community support for this program will continue on an ongoing basis because of the need to purchase necessary items to keep producing outstanding performances.

— Quentin Woodward

Salisbury