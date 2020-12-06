expand
Ad Spot

December 6, 2020

Letter: Let’s stay strong and smart

By Post Letters

Published 12:00 am Sunday, December 6, 2020

After 12 days of having a fever around 100 degrees and a night time cough, I decided to see my doctor. During these days, I took a lot of aspirin, Tylenol and NyQuil.

Although my symptoms remained, they never got worse.

Upon arriving at the clinic, two people took my temperature and they both read 100 degrees. Once inside, I filled out some medical history paperwork. Not long after, I met with my doctor. My vitals were checked, I was given a routine exam and eventually pronounced in excellent health.

She then wanted to have some blood work done and for me to take a COVID-19 test. Then it got interesting. She asked me if I wanted to receive an anti-pneumonic vaccine. I didn’t even know such a vaccine existed. But I did know that pneumonia targets the lungs and that COVID is respiratory in nature. So, I said yes.

I took this vaccine around 2 p.m. on July 9. By July 10, my fever was gone and my cough did not return that evening. It’s now December and my symptoms have never re-appeared.

For me, this vaccine was a magic bullet. Does this mean it will work like this for everyone? Probably not, but I highly doubt I’m the only man in the U.S. that this vaccine could help in the way that it did.

For the record, I’m a non-smoking, 67-year-old white male. I am not obese and know of no pre-existing conditions. I was not clobbered by this virus. (My July 9th test came back positive on July 25.)

I share my story to tell others of another possible option to combating this virus. In the meantime, let’s stay strong and smart.

— Allan Gilmour

Salisbury

More News

In East Spencer, new residents, businesses bring optimism for future

City withholds communication about council’s closed sessions

Rowan health director: Local vaccine distribution plan will require ‘all hands on deck’

COVID-19 cases tied to RSS, KCS tick up slightly; still no clusters

Comments

Local

In East Spencer, new residents, businesses bring optimism for future

Local

City withholds communication about council’s closed sessions

Coronavirus

Rowan health director: Local vaccine distribution plan will require ‘all hands on deck’

Education

COVID-19 cases tied to RSS, KCS tick up slightly; still no clusters

Business

County commissioners chairman sees silver lining in improved unemployment rate

Christmas Happiness

Rowan couple donate to Christmas Happiness in honor of friends

College

College baseball: East grad Klingler makes the team at High Point University

Columnists

Josh Bergeron: East Spencer, Faith charter schools start for similar reasons

Coronavirus

Commissioners to consider purchasing temperature check tunnels, receive update on grant program

Clubs

100th anniversary for Kiwanis Club

Business

Walser Technology Group makes worldwide impact with virtual training kits

Business

Biz Roundup: Upcoming event designed to help local manufacturers coming in February

Local

Public Art Committee to hear presentation on marker commemorating lynchings in Jim Crow-era

Local

Firefighters respond to structure fire near 300 block of Elliot Drive

Elections

Biden officially secures enough electors to become president

Crime

Ex-investment manager accused of defrauding NC Mutual Life Insurance Co. out of $34 million

News

NC Senate leader Berger names chief of staff

Nation/World

Two men found dead at Fort Bragg identified; no details on cause released

Nation/World

Most American troops leaving Somalia

Health

As hospitals cope with a COVID-19 surge, cyber threats also a concern

Coronavirus

UPDATED: Another week of grim statistics show worsening state of virus in Rowan County

Crime

Halifax County man charged in Rockwell vehicle break-ins

Coronavirus

Judge names third-party expert to scrutinize COVID-19, closures in NC prisons

Crime

Durham man charged, held in Rowan after three-county chase