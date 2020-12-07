expand
December 7, 2020

More than $1 million in items stolen, damages reported at Gold Hill site

By Shavonne Potts

Published 11:03 am Monday, December 7, 2020

SALISBURY — A local brick company has reported more than $1 million in theft and damage from a site that has been unused for 13 years, according to the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office.

It’s not clear when the theft occurred at a site owned by Old Carolina Brick, 17375 Old Beatty Ford Road in Gold Hill, said Maj. John Sifford. According to the owner, David Frame, the site has been non-operational since 2007. It appears the building was mostly used for storage, Sifford said.

An employee went to the site on Sunday and noticed several items were missing. The main gate was locked and nothing seemed out of place, a report said.

Thieves took $864,000 worth of items from a building and caused an estimated $885,000 in damages throughout. Items taken included a forklift, a Caterpillar loader and a portable ramp. Someone ripped electrical wiring from the walls.

There’s no way to tell whether the thieves took the items all at once or entered the premises on several occasions, Sifford said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office at 704-216-8700, or Salisbury-Rowan Crime Stoppers at 1-866-639-5245.

