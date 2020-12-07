expand
Ad Spot

December 7, 2020

NFL: Steelers focusing on Washington, not perfection

By Post Sports

Published 7:05 am Monday, December 7, 2020

Washington coach Ron Rivera

 

By WILL GRAVES AP Sports Writer

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The weeks are starting to run together into a seemingly never-ending avalanche of news and adjustments as the NFL tries to navigate a season in the middle of a pandemic.

So forgive the Pittsburgh Steelers if they’re not exactly caught up in the hype — or maybe lack of hype — surrounding their perfect start.

At the moment, they’re having enough trouble figuring out when they’re playing.

Monday evening’s visit by the red-hot (by NFC East standards) Washington Football Team (4-7) was originally scheduled for Sunday before being bumped back by the NFL after Pittsburgh’s game against Baltimore set for Thanksgiving night  was moved three times because of a COVID-19 outbreak among the Ravens.

It’s … a lot, particularly in a sport where the week-to-week routines have been disrupted. Yes, the Steelers are unbeaten. Yet their lingering “0” in the loss column seems like an afterthought of sorts given everything else going on, even to them.

“The record this year, just kind of feels weird, this whole COVID year,” guard David DeCastro said. “I know we’re 11-0, but I think things in this day and age, you don’t really look too far ahead or behind. You’re just kind of stuck in the moment.”

That might not be a bad thing. Washington coach Ron Rivera was a linebacker on the 1985 Chicago Bears team that won its first 12 games on the way to a Super Bowl and the head coach of the 2015 Carolina Panthers team that won its first 14 games.

“One thing we did try to do is we tried to avoid the conversation of (going undefeated),” Rivera said. “When you start getting ahead and start thinking about the next one, the next one and even the next one after that, now you’ve put yourself in a tough spot.”

A spot the Steelers have found themselves in occasionally. They were flat-out flat in a 19-14 victory over the Ravens last week, a performance that left coach Mike Tomlin fuming and highlighted just how imperfect his perfect team can look. The offense bogged down at times. The defense gave up a big play late. The special teams were a bit of a mess.

Still, Pittsburgh survived, showing a mental toughness Washington itself will need to rely on if it wants to ride quarterback Alex Smith’s inspiring comeback from a devastating leg injury two years ago all the way to an unlikely playoff berth.

“Every week is a test,” Rivera said. “We’ll see how it goes. It’s not just a test for him, it’s a test for us. It’s a test for our football team, and we’ll find out.”

RED ZONE MATCHUP

Washington’s been able to do a decent job of keeping opponents out of the end zone once they get close: Its defense is allowing only 48.4% of red zone possessions to end in touchdowns. That could face a test against Ben Roethlisberger and Co.: Pittsburgh ends up with a TD 65% of the time it drives inside the 20.

“When you do get down into the red zone, you’ve got to make plays. You’ve got to force field goals. That’s probably one of the things the guys really worked on and take a lot of pride in,” said Rivera, whose team made Dallas settle for a trio of field goals and zero touchdowns in red zone trips during a 41-16 victory over the Cowboys on Thanksgiving Day.

“I think it’s just something that has also played to our favor because it limits what the playbook can be. With studying and preparing, you can anticipate what teams are going to do down there.”

HIGH ON HIGHSMITH

Pittsburgh rookie linebacker Alex Highsmith will make his first NFL start against Washington, replacing veteran Bud Dupree,  who was lost for the season because of a knee injury suffered in the fourth quarter against Baltimore. Highsmith played at defensive end at Charlotte and was viewed as a bit of a project when taken in the third round.

Yet he’s won over teammates and coaches with his adaptability, one the Steelers will have to rely on if they want to make opponents pay for focusing too much attention on Pro Bowl linebacker T.J. Watt.

“I like his continual growth over the course of his career that manifests itself in the form of production. He had a really big year in 2019 at UNC Charlotte,” Tomlin said.

“Those are some of the things that are attractive to us. He had a tangible, growing resume and he had some maturity that we thought would aid us if called upon in the ways that he is being called upon right now.”

TRICK PLAYS

Washington offensive coordinator Scott Turner — son of former head coach Norv — used trick plays to great effect last week, including a 28-yard completion from tight end Logan Thomas (a QB in college) to McLaurin, and a run by J.D. McKissic to gain a first down on a hidden-ball hand-off that was reminiscent of Nebraska’s “Fumblerooski” against Miami in college football decades ago.

“It really is about feel and opportunity as far as those things are concerned,” Rivera said. “I think the thing that everybody has to understand is there’s no measuring stick. There are no data or analytics that tells you now is the right time to run a fake or now is the right time to run a trick play. You can look at situations and say: ‘Man, if I get that situation now is the time.’”

More News

County reports third triple-digit increase in COVID-19 cases in five days

Suspect sought in armed Dollar Tree robbery

More than $1 million in items stolen, damages reported at Gold Hill site

Area Sports Briefs: Lots of basketball, volleyball

Comments

Coronavirus

County reports third triple-digit increase in COVID-19 cases in five days

Crime

Suspect sought in armed Dollar Tree robbery

Crime

More than $1 million in items stolen, damages reported at Gold Hill site

Ask Us

Ask Us: What’s the status of ‘Fame’ monument’s relocation?

Local

Political Notebook: NC Supreme Court ballots will be recounted again in Faith, South Ward precincts

Crime

Blotter: Kannapolis man faces charges for exploitation of minor

China Grove

Fire at China Grove laundromat caused by malfunctioning dryer

Nation/World

Lawmakers say COVID-19 relief bill won’t offer $1,200 checks

Coronavirus

Few in US adopting COVID-19 exposure apps

Coronavirus

Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani tests positive for COVID

Local

In East Spencer, new residents, businesses bring optimism for future

Local

City withholds communication about council’s closed sessions

Coronavirus

Rowan health director: Local vaccine distribution plan will require ‘all hands on deck’

Lifestyle

Prevent Child Abuse Rowan seeking donations for Christmas Adopt-A-Child

Education

COVID-19 cases tied to RSS, KCS tick up slightly; still no clusters

Business

County commissioners chairman sees silver lining in improved unemployment rate

Christmas Happiness

Rowan couple donate to Christmas Happiness in honor of friends

College

College baseball: East grad Klingler makes the team at High Point University

Columnists

Josh Bergeron: East Spencer, Faith charter schools start for similar reasons

Coronavirus

Commissioners to consider purchasing temperature check tunnels, receive update on grant program

Nation/World

Biden picks Calif. AG Becerra to lead HHS, pandemic response

Clubs

100th anniversary for Kiwanis Club

Business

Walser Technology Group makes worldwide impact with virtual training kits

Business

Biz Roundup: Upcoming event designed to help local manufacturers coming in February