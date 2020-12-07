RSS picks Guilford County Schools administrator as next superintendent

SALISBURY — The Rowan-Salisbury Schools Board of Education on Monday named Tony Watlington as its new superintendent.

Watlington comes to the Rowan-Salisbury School System from Guilford County, where he currently works as chief of schools. In that role, located in the superintendent’s cabinet, he performs a variety of supervisory tasks in directing and monitoring programs and services for 126 schools in the Guilford County School System.

Watlington has also held roles within the Guilford County School System that include regional superintendent, strategic planning and project management officer, executive director for school support, curriculum specialist and social studies teacher

He earned a bachelor’s degree from North Carolina A&T University, a master’s degree in American political history from Ohio State University and a a master’s in educational leadership as well as a doctorate from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

Watlington will fill a position currently held by Lynn Moody, who is retiring at the end of the year. Moody was hired in 2013 as the superintendent.

This story will be updated.