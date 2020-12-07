expand
December 7, 2020

Suspect sought in armed Dollar Tree robbery

By Shavonne Potts

SALISBURY — Police are looking for a suspect who held a clerk at knifepoint at the Dollar Tree located in West End Plaza this weekend.

The suspect walked into the store, 1935 w. Jake Alexander Blvd., around 10 a.m. on Sunday. The man told the employee he put in an application online and wanted to know more about it.

The man followed her inside of the employees’ office when and pulled out a knife, police said. He told her to open the safe, and she complied.

She handed over some cash and he left the store, according to Salisbury Police.

Police say the suspect is a tall man who wore a black face mask, a gray toboggan, black jogging pants and a plaid jacket.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Salisbury Police Department at 704-638-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-639-5245.

