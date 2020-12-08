expand
December 8, 2020

College basketball: ACC vs. BIg Ten Challenge

By Post Sports

Published 3:10 am Tuesday, December 8, 2020

North Carolina forward Garrison Brooks. (AP Photo/Todd Kirkland)

 

 

                Tuesday’s games

Purdue at Miami, 5 p.m., ESPN2

Boston College at Minnesota, 7 p.m., ESPNU

North Carolina at Iowa, 7 p.m., ESPN

Ohio State at Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m., ESPN2

Penn State at Virginia Tech, 9 p.m., ESPNU

Illinois at Duke, 9:30 p.m., ESPN

Syracuse at Rutgers, 9:30 p.m., ESPN2

             Wednesday’s games

Maryland at Clemson, 5 p.m., ESPN2

Louisville at Wisconsin, 7:15 p.m., ESPN

NC State at Michigan,  7:15 p.m., ESPN2

Georgia Tech at Nebraska, 7:15 p.m., ESPNU

Michigan State at Virginia, 9:15 p.m., ESPN

Indiana at Florida State, 9:15 p.m., ESPN2

Pittsburgh at Northwestern, 9:15 p.m., ESPNU

