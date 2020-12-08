expand
December 8, 2020

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper. AP file photo

Gov. Cooper announces modified stay-at-home order, 10 p.m. curfew

By Josh Bergeron

Published 3:53 pm Tuesday, December 8, 2020

SALISBURY — Gov. Roy Cooper on Tuesday announced a COVID-19-related curfew and modified stay-at-home order that will start Friday and be in place until Jan. 8.

The curfew requires people to stay at home between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. People traveling to and from work, to obtain food, for medical care, fuel or social services as well as to take care of a family member are exempt.

Cooper’s order also requires restaurants, bars, entertainment venues, personal care businesses and others to close for on-premise dining at 10 p.m. The sale of alcoholic beverages is prohibited for on-site consumption between the hours of 9 p.m. and 7 a.m. Restaurants, however, are allowed to offer take-out and delivery services after the curfew.

The order does not close any businesses completely. Business also can allow employees to remain on the premises to work after the curfew as long as no clients or customers are permitted.

Events or gatherings outside of a person’s home must end by 10 p.m. and people will be allowed to be out past 10 p.m. if they are traveling home or to the place where they will stay that night.

Cooper said the order was intended to turn the tide of a growing spike in coronavirus cases and hospitalizations across the state. He said additional action could be taken if trends to not improve.

“Our new modified Stay At Home order aims to limit gatherings and get people home where they are safer, especially during the holidays,” Cooper said. “It’s also a reminder that we must be vigilant the rest of the day – wearing a face mask when we are with people we don’t live with, keeping a safe distance from others and washing our hands a lot.”

Local law enforcement will continue to be tasked with implementing the order, but Cooper said his intent was not “to get people in trouble.”

“We have to be more careful. We have to do more to help those frontline health care workers, to prevent people from dying alone in a hospital bed, to help slow the spread of the virus,” he said.

Click here for a full list of questions and answers about the new order, including what stays the same. 

This story will be updated.

