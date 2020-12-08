expand
Ad Spot

December 8, 2020

Josh Bergeron / Salisbury Post - This chart shows increases in daily COVID-19 cases, with the blue bars representing daily increases and the black line showing the average daily increase.

Five deaths, another triple-digit increase in cases reported in Rowan

By Josh Bergeron

Published 1:46 pm Tuesday, December 8, 2020

SALISBURY — Health officials on Tuesday reported five deaths and another triple-digit increase in COVID-19 cases.

The increases mean there have been 143 deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Rowan County, with an average age of 80 among those deaths.

Three of the deaths reported Tuesday occurred in nursing homes or residential care facilities — Autumn Care on Bringle Ferry Road, Elmcroft on Mooresville Road and Liberty Commons on South Main Street. Two occurred elsewhere in the community.

Non congregate deaths number 56. There have been 87 deaths at congregate living facilities such as nursing homes or residential care facilities.

Congregate deaths are as follows:

• 21 at the Citadel

• 16 at Liberty Commons

• 15 at N.C. State Veterans Home

• 10 at Autumn Care

• 9 at Trinity Oaks Health and Rehab

• Seven at Accordius Health

• Five at Elmcroft

• Two at the Laurels

• Two at the Meadows of Rockwell

Tuesday’s case increase of 105 also means there have been four triple-digit increases in the previous week and that cases are increasing at their fastest rate yet. One week ago, there were 5,746 total cases of coronavirus. That number was 6,386 on Tuesday.

There are currently 1,304 active cases of COVID-19 in the county, which reflects 4,939 recoveries, and 18 Rowan residents hospitalized.

The average of those testing positive is 44.2, while the average age of people hospitalized is 64.

While the number of hospital beds occupied in the county is released once per week, regional statistics are updated daily. There are 684 beds occupied by COVID-19 patients and 3,665 total beds being used in the Triad Healthcare Preparedness Coalition (where Rowan County sits). There are 1,467 beds that are considered empty and staffed and 938 that are not staffed in the same region, which has the most people hospitalized in the state. Second is the Metrolina Healthcare Preparedness Coalition, which is centered around Charlotte.

Statewide on Tuesday there were 4,670 newly reported COVID-19 cases and 404,032 total cases.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services says 341,041 people in North Carolina have recovered and 5,605 have died. There are 2,373 people hospitalized across the state, a number that’s also been steadily rising.

More News

Gov. Cooper announces modified stay-at-home order, 10 p.m. curfew

Blotter: Kannapolis man finds bullet holes in upstairs bedroom

Five deaths, another triple-digit increase in cases reported in Rowan

Police investigating Exxon gas station robbery

Comments

BREAKING NEWS

Gov. Cooper announces modified stay-at-home order, 10 p.m. curfew

Crime

Blotter: Kannapolis man finds bullet holes in upstairs bedroom

Coronavirus

Five deaths, another triple-digit increase in cases reported in Rowan

Crime

Police investigating Exxon gas station robbery

Local

County will buy temperature check tunnel for courthouse

East Spencer

East Spencer board vows to look into resident’s property concerns

Local

Salisbury Public Art Committee endorses historical marker about 1906 lynchings

Business

Commissioners receive updates on broadband expansion, small business grant program

High School

High school basketball: Practice starts for a modified season

Crime

Blotter: Man charged after squatting in downtown apartment

BREAKING NEWS

RSS picks Guilford County Schools administrator as next superintendent

Coronavirus

County reports third triple-digit increase in COVID-19 cases in five days

Crime

Suspect sought in armed Dollar Tree robbery

Crime

More than $1 million in items stolen, damages reported at Gold Hill site

Ask Us

Ask Us: What’s the status of ‘Fame’ monument’s relocation?

Local

Political Notebook: NC Supreme Court ballots will be recounted again in Faith, South Ward precincts

Crime

Blotter: Kannapolis man faces charges for exploitation of minor

China Grove

Fire at China Grove laundromat caused by malfunctioning dryer

Nation/World

Lawmakers say COVID-19 relief bill won’t offer $1,200 checks

Coronavirus

Few in US adopting COVID-19 exposure apps

Coronavirus

Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani tests positive for COVID

Local

In East Spencer, new residents, businesses bring optimism for future

Local

City withholds communication about council’s closed sessions

Coronavirus

Rowan health director: Local vaccine distribution plan will require ‘all hands on deck’