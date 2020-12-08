expand
Ad Spot

December 8, 2020

Police investigating Exxon gas station robbery

By Shavonne Potts

Published 11:22 am Tuesday, December 8, 2020

SALISBURY — Police say a man reached into the cash register and stole money from a local convenience store when the clerk opened the drawer.

While at the counter on Monday at the Exxon store, 1509 E. Innes St., the man grabbed the money and left the store on foot. According to police Sgt. Travis Shulenburger, no handgun or other weapon was shown.

The incident occurred around 4 p.m. Police searched the area but were unable to locate the man. Police are working to obtain a better description and possible surveillance video.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Salisbury Police at 704-638-5340 or the Salisbury-Rowan Crime Stoppers at 1-866-639-5245.

More News

Gov. Cooper announces modified stay-at-home order, 10 p.m. curfew

Blotter: Kannapolis man finds bullet holes in upstairs bedroom

Five deaths, another triple-digit increase in cases reported in Rowan

Police investigating Exxon gas station robbery

Comments

BREAKING NEWS

Gov. Cooper announces modified stay-at-home order, 10 p.m. curfew

Crime

Blotter: Kannapolis man finds bullet holes in upstairs bedroom

Coronavirus

Five deaths, another triple-digit increase in cases reported in Rowan

Crime

Police investigating Exxon gas station robbery

Local

County will buy temperature check tunnel for courthouse

East Spencer

East Spencer board vows to look into resident’s property concerns

Local

Salisbury Public Art Committee endorses historical marker about 1906 lynchings

Business

Commissioners receive updates on broadband expansion, small business grant program

High School

High school basketball: Practice starts for a modified season

Crime

Blotter: Man charged after squatting in downtown apartment

BREAKING NEWS

RSS picks Guilford County Schools administrator as next superintendent

Coronavirus

County reports third triple-digit increase in COVID-19 cases in five days

Crime

Suspect sought in armed Dollar Tree robbery

Crime

More than $1 million in items stolen, damages reported at Gold Hill site

Ask Us

Ask Us: What’s the status of ‘Fame’ monument’s relocation?

Local

Political Notebook: NC Supreme Court ballots will be recounted again in Faith, South Ward precincts

Crime

Blotter: Kannapolis man faces charges for exploitation of minor

China Grove

Fire at China Grove laundromat caused by malfunctioning dryer

Nation/World

Lawmakers say COVID-19 relief bill won’t offer $1,200 checks

Coronavirus

Few in US adopting COVID-19 exposure apps

Coronavirus

Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani tests positive for COVID

Local

In East Spencer, new residents, businesses bring optimism for future

Local

City withholds communication about council’s closed sessions

Coronavirus

Rowan health director: Local vaccine distribution plan will require ‘all hands on deck’