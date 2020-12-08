Police investigating Exxon gas station robbery

SALISBURY — Police say a man reached into the cash register and stole money from a local convenience store when the clerk opened the drawer.

While at the counter on Monday at the Exxon store, 1509 E. Innes St., the man grabbed the money and left the store on foot. According to police Sgt. Travis Shulenburger, no handgun or other weapon was shown.

The incident occurred around 4 p.m. Police searched the area but were unable to locate the man. Police are working to obtain a better description and possible surveillance video.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Salisbury Police at 704-638-5340 or the Salisbury-Rowan Crime Stoppers at 1-866-639-5245.