Area Sports Briefs: Zeek Biggers to sign at church

A.L. Brown’s Emily Karmonocky

From staff reports

West Rowan defensive lineman Zeek Biggers will sign with Georgia Tech on Dec. 16 at 2 p.m. at The Reach Church in Salisbury.

Biggers can’t do the usual West signing in the school media center, so the Falcons are being creative, said head coach Louis Kraft.

HS volleyball

South Rowan’s volleyball team won Tuesday’s matchup of unbeaten Central Carolina Conference teams, sweeping West Davidson 25-18, 25-10 and 25-12 in Tyro.

Anna Rymer had 23 kills and 12 digs for South. Cameron Black had 10 kills and 14 digs; Kendall Walter had six kills. Leah Rymer had 29 assists & 12 digs. Payton Black had 39 digs. Kali Nelson had 12 digs.

Ana Tedder had six kills for the Green Dragons, and Kerryn Terry had 10 digs.

• South’s jayvees lost to West Davidson 25-7 and 25-20.

Sydney Culp had 13 digs. Ava Hinson had nine digs. Avery Welch had five kills.

•••

Salisbury lost at Oak Grove in a Central Carolina Conference match on Tuesday 25-16, 25-14 and 25-11.

Ella Trainor had four kills for the Hornets, with Alli Tuck getting three and Brooke Cunningham two.

Ellen Yang had nine assists and 11 digs. Trainor had nine digs. Madelyn Lawrence had seven digs, while Riley Peltz had five and Grace Blackwell had three.

•••

The CCC tournament will begin on Jan. 4 with the better seeded teams hosting the first round. Oak Grove will host the semifinals and championship.

•••

West Rowan improved to 4-2 by beating East Rowan for the second time on Tuesday.

The Falcons won in Granite Quarry 25-18, 25-12 and 25-14.

KK Dowling led the Falcons with 10 kills, 11 digs and five aces. Kelcie Love had 11 kills. Emma Clarke had six kills and two blocks. Anna Blackledge had four kills and two blocks. Madelyn VonCanon had 11 digs.

Ashlee Ennis had 10 digs and two aces. Allison Ennis had 15 assists. Noe Gaeta had 11 assists.

•••

Carson lost to undefeated North Iredell on Tuesday, 25-19, 25-19 and 27-25 in a North Piedmont Conference matchup in Olin.

• In a loss to South Iredell on Friday, Kary Hales had 35 digs for Carson. Jaden Vaughn had 22 kills and Tate Barger had 36 assists.

HS cross country

A.L. Brown’s boys finished 1-2-3-4-6 to win a meet against Concord on Tuesday.

Gabe Blackwelder led the Wonders in 18:00.

• A.L. Brown’s girls won against the Spiders, finishing 1-2-4-6-7.

Winner Emily Karmonocky challenged Brown’s school record, running 20:18.

College football

Friday’s Charlotte 49ers football game at Marshall has been canceled due to medical concerns within the Marshall program.

This cancellation will complete the 49ers’ 2020 football season.

SAC hoops

Catawba’s men’s home game with Tusculum on Wednesday was postponed.

The schedule is expected to be constantly undated and adjusted this season.

Catawba now has a game scheduled at Lenoir-Rhyne on Saturday afternoon at 2 p.m.

On Wednesday, Dec. 16, Catawba’s men host Lincoln Memorial at 1 p.m., while the Catawba women will host Newberry at 4 p.m.

Catawba is at Mars Hill for a doubleheader on Dec. 19.

•••

Anderson’s McKenzie Gadson (Carson) scored 10 points in Wednesday’s 75-62 loss to Carson-Newman.

Local golf

The GARS members played at Corbin Hills.

Low ‘A’ Flight player was Ted Weant with a net of 64.10.

Low ‘B’ Flight player was Jerry Teter with a net of 58.94.

Low ‘C’ Flight player was Bill Reid with a net of 69.12.

Low ‘D’ Flight player was Norman Schenk with a net of 64.11.

Weant and Teter tied for low gross score with 75s.

Allen Hammill won low net score.

Mel Smith eagled the par-5 No. 18 hole.

Weant won closest to the pin on No. 2, while Hammill made the longest putt on No. 9.

Mid. school tennis

Erwin defeated China Grove 7-2, in a tennis match at China Grove on Tuesday.

Singles winners were Allie Martin (E); Lindsay Whisnant (E); Leigan Lusk (E); Jaylyn Jones (E); Jaycee Eudy (E), and Madison Tesh (CG).

Doubles winners were Caricico-Rollins (CG); Lusk-Jones (E) and Cooper-Stone (E).

• Erwin took a 9-0 win over West Rowan Middle at Erwin on Wednesday.

Singles winners were Allie Martin (E); Lindsay Whisnant (E); Leigan Lusk (E); Jaylyn Jones (E); Jaycee Eudy (E), and Jazz Stone (E).

Doubles winners were Martin-Whisnant (E); Lusk-Jones (E) and Eudy-Stone (E).

Exhibition Winners: Garrett-Cooper (E).