Basketball roundup: Jayhawks escape as Creighton fails at free throw line

Associated Press

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Jalen Wilson hit the go-ahead 3-pointer with 42 seconds remaining, then watched as Marcus Zegarowski missed the last of three free throws after fouling him with 1.1 seconds left, allowing fifth-ranked Kansas to escape with a 73-72 victory over No. 8 Creighton on Tuesday night.

Wilson finished with 23 points and 10 rebounds. Christian Braun scored 14 points, missing a foul shot that could have clinched the game with 12.5 seconds to go, and David McCormack contributed 13 points as the Jayhawks (5-1) won their fifth straight against the Bluejays.

Denzel Mahoney gave Creighton (3-1) a chance down the stretch. He hit a 3-pointer with 1:22 left to get the Bluejays within 70-68, then picked the pocket of Bryce Thompson and coasted for the tying layup with just over a minute to go. Wilson drilled a 3-pointer at the other end, and Zegarowski missed an answering 3 as Braun gathered the rebound and was fouled. But when he was fouled and went to the line, the sharpshooter missed his free throw, and Zegarowski unloaded another 3-point attempt from the corner as Wilson got a piece of his arm.

The preseason Big East player of the year hit the first two free throws but missed the last one.

Zegarowski finished with 16 points.

No. 12 Tennessee 56, Colorado 47

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — After five pandemic-related postponements, the Volunteers made the most of its opener by beating Colorado.

The Vols (1-0) didn’t get their first player into double figures until less than a minute remained when John Fulkerson hit two free throws to reach 11 points. Santiago Vescovi also scored 11.

Reserve Jeriah Horne scored 15 points for the Buffaloes (2-1), who had their own COVID-19 problems. They had a 10-day layoff, then traveled halfway across country to finally play a game.

McKinley Wright, who averaged 22 points in Colorado’s first two games, was handcuffed by the Vols’ defense. He scored six points in the first half and finished with eight.

No. 22 Ohio State, Notre Dame 85

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — E.J. Liddell led five Ohio State players in double figures with 19 points as the Buckeyes rallied from 11 points down in the second half and held off the Fighting Irish in the ACC-Big Ten Challenge.

Justice Seuing and C.J. Walker each had 16 points, Duane Washington Jr. added 13 and Justin Ahrens 12 as the Buckeyes improved to 4-0. Prentiss Hubb led the Irish (1-2) with a game-high 26 points on 8-of-17 shooting, including 5 of 9 from beyond the 3-point line.

Miami 58, Purdue 54

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Kameron McGusty scored 15 of his 18 points in the second half, and Miami rallied from an 18-point halftime deficit to beat Purdue in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. Miami (3-0) closed the game on a 31-10 run — after being down by as many as 32-12 late in the first half — for the Hurricanes’ largest halftime-comeback victory over the last 20 seasons, according to Elias Sports Bureau.

McGusty hit two free throws with 1:36 left to give Miami its first lead since 1-0. He added a three-point play on the Hurricanes’ next possession for a four-point advantage. Miami was held to 14 points in the first half, tying the record for fewest in a half in a ACC/Big Ten Challenge game. But the Hurricanes made 11 of 12 two-point shots to start the second half. Zach Edey, a 7-foot-4 freshman, scored 15 points for Purdue (3-2) despite fouling out with 3:11 left.

Minnesota 85, Boston College 80 (OT)

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Marcus Carr scored nine of his 22 points in overtime, Both Gach had 16 points and nine rebounds, and Minnesota rallied from a 15-point deficit to beat Boston College in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge.

Carr, who entered the game averaging 26.5 points (No. 6 nationally), had only two points in the first half for Minnesota (5-0). Wynston Tabbs hit four 3-pointers and finished with 24 points for Boston College (1-4).

State games

VMI 100, Greensboro 65: In Lexington, Va., Myles Lewis recorded 17 points and 10 rebounds to carry VMI to victory over Greensboro. Kamdyn Curfman had 14 points for VMI (3-2). Sean Conway added 12 points, and Trey Bonham had 11 points. It was the first time this season VMI scored at least 100 points. Matthew Brown had 14 points for the Pride.

Longwood 77, NC A&T 77: In Farmville, Va., Christian Wilson had 15 points as Longwood topped NC A&T. Nate Lliteras and Juan Munoz each added 13 points for Longwood (1-3). Justin Hill had nine points, 11 assists and eight rebounds. Kameron Langley had 16 points for the Aggies (2-5). Blake Harris added 16 points.

Monday’s late games

Charlotte 78, SC State 40: Brice Williams had 14 points to lead five Charlotte players in double figures as the 49ers easily defeated visiting South Carolina State on Monday night. Jahmir Young added 12 points for the 49ers (1-2). Jackson Threadgill chipped in 11, Jordan Shepherd scored 10 and Jhery Matos had 10. Isaiah Felder had nine points for the Bulldogs (0-5).

East Carolina 88, UNC-Wilmington 78 (OT): In Greenville, J.J. Miles had a career-high 22 points and East Carolina outscored UNC Wilmington 15-5 in the extra period to earn the victory. Bitumba Baruti had 17 points and six rebounds for East Carolina (4-0). Jayden Gardner added 16 points and 11 rebounds, and Tristen Newton had 10 points and eight assists. Miles hit 6 of 7 3-pointers. Jaylen Sims had 28 points and seven rebounds for the Seahawks (2-2).