NASCAR tweaks 2021 schedule

Associated Press

NASCAR already has started adjusting the 2021 calendar.

The first three races of the season, which begins Feb. 14 with the Daytona 500, all will be held in Florida now.

NASCAR shifted the February race scheduled for Fontana, California, to the road course at Daytona International Speedway. It swapped the Fontana date to make it the second race of the season and follow the Daytona 500 at the same track.

The race at Homestead-Miami Speedway originally scheduled as the second event of the year was moved into Fontana’s original slot and will be run Feb. 28.

Homestead said its race weekend will have limited spectators. NASCAR said the schedule after Homestead will continue as previously announced with the fourth race of the season.