Shoutouts
Kindergarten: Dowlen Barringer, Natalie Strohecker, Emery McKnight, Hannah Page, Brenden Johnson, Atlas Martin
First grade: Easton Motley, Amos Roseman, Kendall Karl, Maddie Dixon, Landon Hyatt
Second grade: Isaac Alexander, Faith Olmsted, Cameron Bell, Cora Blitch, Brooklyn Billings, Anthony Henriksen
Third grade: Kennedy Furr, Christian Ofori, Whitney Jones, Lilly Wise, Audrey Rogers, Landon Jenkins
Fourth grade: Brooklynn Miller, Riley Lambert, Abigail Forstrom, John Roseman, Ashley Flowe, Kinslee Hurlocker
Fifth grade: Jaylen Lowery, Emma Wingler, Sophie Pettit, Tyler Fisher, Landon Fleming, Raegan Church, Landon Casper
The following individuals were recognized at Overton Elementary School as First Class Adventurers for the month of November for doing an outstanding job of demonstrating the interpersonal skill of Teamwork:
Kindergarten: Ka’Nyla Oglesby, Emma Melton
First Grade: Larissa Hernandez-Guillen, Avviona Hardin
Second Grade: Giseth Vigil-Arriaga, Ja’Keith Terry, Dariel Taylor, Gianella Morales Galindo
Third Grade: James Oden, Preston Pasour
Fourth Grade: Kyilen Sellers, Kymani Grier
Fifth Grade: Al Mitchell
Collegiate Honors
Abigail Robinette, of Salisbury, was named to the Belmont University Dean’s List.
Addison Park, of Salisbury, was named to the Nazareth College Dean’s List for the fall 2020 semester.