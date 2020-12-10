Millbridge Elementary November Good Citizens

Kindergarten: Bryan Alvarado Sanchez, Sefton Lindley, Brooklyn Austin, Berlyn Vega, McGuire Moore and Rayna Buchanan.

First grade: Kaidence Render, Parker Banther, Emma Michael, Hugo Carrillo, Macy Vaughn and Aubrie Weaver

Second grade: Yarel Gutierrez Lopez, Nolyn Meeks, Lily Lanning, Samuel Bledsoe, Jacob Poteat, Carson Heister and Emily Wilson.

Third grade: Bristol Wirz, Grayson Harrington, Ava Phillips, Olivia Coleman, Zane Hinson, Luke Stewart, Carlos Alberto Rhodes and Molly Hale

Fourth grade: Coen Overby, Peyton Cheek, McKenlyn Sanders, Emily Simon, Anthony Manley and Rhodie Atteberry.

Fifth grade: Faith Hinkle, Melody Bailey, Brayden Miller, Lily Brown, Aubrey Wright, Gabbii Still, Kaitty Benitez Ortiz and Hayden Poteat

Bostian Elementary November Good Citizens

Overton Elementary First Class Adventurers

The following individuals were recognized at Overton Elementary School as First Class Adventurers for the month of November for doing an outstanding job of demonstrating the interpersonal skill of Teamwork:

Kindergarten: Ka’Nyla Oglesby, Emma Melton

First Grade: Larissa Hernandez-Guillen, Avviona Hardin

Second Grade: Giseth Vigil-Arriaga, Ja’Keith Terry, Dariel Taylor, Gianella Morales Galindo

Third Grade: James Oden, Preston Pasour

Fourth Grade: Kyilen Sellers, Kymani Grier

Fifth Grade: Al Mitchell

Collegiate Honors

Abigail Robinette, of Salisbury, was named to the Belmont University Dean’s List.

Addison Park, of Salisbury, was named to the Nazareth College Dean’s List for the fall 2020 semester.