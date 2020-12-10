expand
Ad Spot

December 10, 2020

Shoutouts

By Post Education

Published 12:00 am Thursday, December 10, 2020
Millbridge Elementary November Good Citizens
Kindergarten: Bryan Alvarado Sanchez, Sefton Lindley, Brooklyn Austin, Berlyn Vega, McGuire Moore and Rayna Buchanan.
First grade: Kaidence Render, Parker Banther, Emma Michael, Hugo Carrillo, Macy Vaughn and Aubrie Weaver
Second grade: Yarel Gutierrez Lopez, Nolyn Meeks, Lily Lanning, Samuel Bledsoe, Jacob Poteat, Carson Heister and Emily Wilson.
Third grade: Bristol Wirz, Grayson Harrington, Ava Phillips, Olivia Coleman, Zane Hinson, Luke Stewart, Carlos Alberto Rhodes and Molly Hale
Fourth grade: Coen Overby, Peyton Cheek, McKenlyn Sanders, Emily Simon, Anthony Manley and Rhodie Atteberry.
Fifth grade: Faith Hinkle, Melody Bailey, Brayden Miller, Lily Brown, Aubrey Wright, Gabbii Still, Kaitty Benitez Ortiz and Hayden Poteat
Bostian Elementary November Good Citizens

Kindergarten: Dowlen Barringer, Natalie Strohecker, Emery McKnight, Hannah Page, Brenden Johnson, Atlas Martin

First grade: Easton Motley, Amos Roseman, Kendall Karl, Maddie Dixon, Landon Hyatt

Second grade: Isaac Alexander, Faith Olmsted, Cameron Bell, Cora Blitch, Brooklyn Billings, Anthony Henriksen

Third grade: Kennedy Furr, Christian Ofori, Whitney Jones, Lilly Wise, Audrey Rogers, Landon Jenkins

Fourth grade: Brooklynn Miller, Riley Lambert, Abigail Forstrom, John Roseman, Ashley Flowe, Kinslee Hurlocker

Fifth grade: Jaylen Lowery, Emma Wingler, Sophie Pettit, Tyler Fisher, Landon Fleming, Raegan Church, Landon Casper

Overton Elementary First Class Adventurers

The following individuals were recognized at Overton Elementary School  as First Class Adventurers for the month of November for doing an outstanding job of demonstrating the interpersonal skill of Teamwork:

Kindergarten: Ka’Nyla Oglesby, Emma Melton

First Grade: Larissa Hernandez-Guillen, Avviona Hardin

Second Grade: Giseth Vigil-Arriaga, Ja’Keith Terry, Dariel Taylor, Gianella Morales Galindo

Third Grade: James Oden, Preston Pasour

Fourth Grade: Kyilen Sellers, Kymani Grier

Fifth Grade:  Al Mitchell

Collegiate Honors

Abigail Robinette, of Salisbury, was named to the Belmont University Dean’s List.

Addison Park, of Salisbury, was  named to the Nazareth College Dean’s List for the fall 2020 semester.

More News

‘Ring the bell’: Salisbury firefighters celebrate end of chemotherapy for co-worker

Stokes on track to hire deputy police chief by early 2021

First community walk connects people with resources to combat substance use disorder

Highway Patrol seeks dump truck driver after detention officer hospitalized

Comments

Local

‘Ring the bell’: Salisbury firefighters celebrate end of chemotherapy for co-worker

Crime

Stokes on track to hire deputy police chief by early 2021

Health

First community walk connects people with resources to combat substance use disorder

Local

Highway Patrol seeks dump truck driver after detention officer hospitalized

Education

Education briefs: Applications due Jan. 3 for upcoming NC Idea Labs in February

High School

High school cross country: ‘Total dream’ for Julians, South

Education

Faith Academy to make offer on elementary school property, on schedule for fall opening

Crime

Blotter: Catalytic converters stolen from Rowan Transit lot

Landis

Landis approves revised agreement with county for property tax collection

Coronavirus

Without coronavirus relief funds, COVID-19 testing, paramedic programs in jeopardy

Education

Shoutouts

Education

Moody gets drive-thru superintendent sendoff from the community

High School

High school cross country: Corley leads Carson girls to another victory

Coronavirus

Three more COVID-19 deaths, new daily case record reported in Rowan

BREAKING NEWS

Integro Technologies to expand Salisbury facility, invest $2.67 million, create 30 jobs

Local

Rowan Detention Center officer seriously injured in Interstate 85 crash

Education

Duke University researchers in Kannapolis continue to monitor 1,426 in coronavirus study

Local

Spencer approves Park Plaza construction contract pending revisions

East Spencer

Proposed interstate exit in East Spencer placed on Cabarrus-Rowan priority list

Granite Quarry

Town of Granite Quarry receives positive audit

Coronavirus

Gov. Cooper announces modified stay-at-home order; Rowan among ‘critical spread’ counties

Crime

Blotter: Kannapolis man finds bullet holes in upstairs bedroom

Coronavirus

Five deaths, another triple-digit increase in cases reported in Rowan

Crime

Police investigating Exxon gas station robbery