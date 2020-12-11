Blotter: Dec. 12

In Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports

• Beaver’s Honda Salvage on Wednesday reported someone stole catalytic converters from five vehicles at the business, 9455 Smith Road, Kannapolis.

• Copart on Wednesday reported a breaking and entering occurred at the business, 1081 Recovery Road, China Grove.

• A man on Wednesday reported he was the victim of an assault while in the 300 block of Farm House Road.

• A woman on Wednesday reported someone stole her vehicle from the 500 block of U.S. 29, China Grove.

• A man on Wednesday reported he was the victim of fraudulent bank activity while in the 2400 block of Long Ferry Road.

• A man on Wednesday reported someone stole a trailer from the 4300 block of Woodleaf Road.

• Jamarkis Shaquil McGee, 25, was charged on Wednesday with felony interfering or damaging a jail or prison fire system while at the county jail.

• Benjamin Thomas Cline, 30, was charged on Wednesday with misdemeanor assault on a female in the 300 block of Farm House Road.

• Major Sentell Sampson, 37, was charged on Wednesday with felony larceny of a motor vehicle while in the 500 block of U.S. 29, China Grove.

• Erica Brittney Goodman, 36, was charged on Wednesday with felony larceny by an employee while in the 100 block of Deal Road, Mooresville.

• Damon Jermaine Blackwell Jr., 21, was charged with possession of a controlled substance on jail premises.

In Salisbury Police Department reports

• A woman reported on Thursday someone stole money from her vehicle parked in the 100 block of Crawford Street.

• A woman reported on Thursday someone cut her tires while parked at the Waffle House, 501 E. Innes St.

• Sam’s Car Wash reported on Thursday a former employee stole car cleaners as she was leaving the business, 800 E. Innes St.

• A man reported on Thursday someone took items from an abandoned warehouse in the 300 block of East Liberty Street.