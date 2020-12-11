expand
Ad Spot

December 12, 2020

Blotter: Dec. 12

By Shavonne Potts

Published 9:48 pm Friday, December 11, 2020

In Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports

• Beaver’s Honda Salvage on Wednesday reported someone stole catalytic converters from five vehicles at the business, 9455 Smith Road, Kannapolis.

• Copart on Wednesday reported a breaking and entering occurred at the business, 1081 Recovery Road, China Grove.

• A man on Wednesday reported he was the victim of an assault while in the 300 block of Farm House Road.

• A woman on Wednesday reported someone stole her vehicle from the 500 block of U.S. 29, China Grove.

• A man on Wednesday reported he was the victim of fraudulent bank activity while in the 2400 block of Long Ferry Road.

• A man on Wednesday reported someone stole a trailer from the 4300 block of Woodleaf Road.

• Jamarkis Shaquil McGee, 25, was charged on Wednesday with felony interfering or damaging a jail or prison fire system while at the county jail.

• Benjamin Thomas Cline, 30, was charged on Wednesday with misdemeanor assault on a female in the 300 block of Farm House Road.

• Major Sentell Sampson, 37, was charged on Wednesday with felony larceny of a motor vehicle while in the 500 block of U.S. 29, China Grove.

• Erica Brittney Goodman, 36, was charged on Wednesday with felony larceny by an employee while in the 100 block of Deal Road, Mooresville.

• Damon Jermaine Blackwell Jr., 21, was charged with possession of a controlled substance on jail premises.

In Salisbury Police Department reports

• A woman reported on Thursday someone stole money from her vehicle parked in the 100 block of Crawford Street.

• A woman reported on Thursday someone cut her tires while parked at the Waffle House, 501 E. Innes St.

• Sam’s Car Wash reported on Thursday a former employee stole car cleaners as she was leaving the business, 800 E. Innes St.

• A man reported on Thursday someone took items from an abandoned warehouse in the 300 block of East Liberty Street.

More News

Journalists file emergency appeal to get court access in Alamance County

States get tracing apps to talk to each other as virus rises

North Carolina chief justice halts courts for 30 days

Louisiana truck driver who killed his 2-year-old daughter executed 

Comments

News

Journalists file emergency appeal to get court access in Alamance County

Nation/World

States get tracing apps to talk to each other as virus rises

News

North Carolina chief justice halts courts for 30 days

Crime

Louisiana truck driver who killed his 2-year-old daughter executed 

Crime

Mount Holly police officer killed in shootout

Nation/World

First COVID-19 vaccine approved in bid to end pandemic

Crime

Blotter: Dec. 12

Education

Kannapolis City Schools will temporarily return to remote learning

Coronavirus

Double-digit deaths, record case increases show worsening COVID-19 outbreak in Rowan

Crime

Man found hiding behind clothes dryer to avoid arrest

Local

Gone fishin’: Wildlife Commission stocks Salisbury lakes with trout

News

NC DMV headquarters shift out of Raleigh almost complete

Landis

Landis hires public safety director to oversee police, fire departments

Business

With curfew and new alcohol restriction on the horizon, local restaurants brace for impact

Local

Salvation Army looking to fulfill 300 children’s wishes for Angel Tree

Local

Spencer hires finance officer as administration takes shape

News

GOP leaders, Cooper reach agreement on broadband money

Local

Three Salisbury firefighters promoted to lieutenant

News

Right-leaning think tanks John Locke Foundation, Civitas Institute merging

Coronavirus

County reports another COVID-19 death, positivity rate increases again

Crime

Blotter: 911 call leads to drug charges

Elections

Second NC Supreme Court recount in Rowan results in one additional vote for Republican

Local

Rowan Detention Center officer identified in Charlotte crash

Local

‘Ring the bell’: Salisbury firefighters celebrate end of chemotherapy for co-worker