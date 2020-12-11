expand
Ad Spot

December 11, 2020

Landis hires public safety director to oversee police, fire departments

By Natalie Anderson

Published 12:00 am Friday, December 11, 2020

By Natalie Anderson
natalie.anderson@salisburypost.com

LANDIS — Landis officials have hired a Gastonia Police Department supervisor with more than 10 years of combined law enforcement experience to serve in the town’s newly created public safety director position.

Zachary James Lechette was one of roughly a dozen applicants selected with opinions from an independent panel, said Interim Town Manager Leonard Barefoot. As the public safety director, Lechette will oversee both the police and fire departments. Since Jan. 1, Kevin Young has served as the interim police chief, while Ron Miller has served as the interim fire chief in addition to his role as the town’s Public Works director.

Zachary James Lechette, who currently works as a supervisor with the Gastonia Police Department, will serve as Landis’ newly established Public Safety
Director beginning Dec. 30.

Currently, the police department has 11 full-time positions, including the chief position. The fire department has six full-time firefighters, complemented with some volunteers and part-time firefighters, who assist with shifts.

A public safety department, however, usually comprises public safety officers who are capable of serving both the police and fire departments. They can patrol with police officers or carry gear to assist with fire calls, Barefoot said.

Though only a few places throughout the state have public safety departments, Barefoot said establishing a public safety department was ideal for a town of Landis’ size because the town needed a full-time police chief and full-time fire chief. Landis town aldermen approved of Barefoot’s idea when he made the suggestion in July.

“When the fire alarm goes off, typically, police are headed in the same direction anyway,” Barefoot said.

Many of the service calls in Landis require the assistance of mutual aid. Thus, Lechette said, he wants to build community trust, build relationships with the county’s emergency management services and work with neighboring agencies in his new role.

Another goal, he said, is to seek accreditation and certification as an official public safety agency.

An important part of Lechette’s role will be establishing a “second-in-command” for both departments, Barefoot said. And eventually, the town hopes to build the program to include some public safety officers.

Lechette said he was attracted to the “small town feel” and “sense of community” in Landis, and he welcomed the opportunity to begin the new public safety agency.

“Being able to be part of that growth and the inaugural Public Safety Department really intrigued me and spoke to me about something I wanted to be a part of,” he said.

Lechette’s starting salary is $78,000 plus benefits.

Lechette has been certified in emergency management services and rescue services since 2008, and he served in the North Carolina National Guard from 2009-2015. Additionally, he has worked with the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation as well as emergency management services and rescue in both Gaston and Pitt counties.

In addition to his military and law enforcement background, Lechette currently serves as an adjunct professor teaching criminal justice courses at Belmont Abbey College and Cleveland Community College. He also teaches CPR and first responder-related courses.

Lechette has a bachelor’s of arts in criminology from UNC-Wilmington, a master’s in criminal justice from Fayetteville State University and a Ph.D. in criminal justice and organizational management from Nova Southeastern University, a private university located in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Lechette grew up in a military family, but calls Jacksonville, North Carolina, his hometown.

Lechette will begin his role on Dec. 30. He and his wife, Caitlin, plan to relocate to the Landis area by January. Caitlin currently works as a flight nurse for Atrium Health in Concord.

“I’m excited to have Zach join our team,” Barefoot said. “I think he has a lot to offer. I think it’s going to be an exciting time here in our town.”

Contact reporter Natalie Anderson at 704-797-4246.

More News

Man found hiding behind clothes dryer to avoid arrest

Gone fishin’: Wildlife Commission stocks Salisbury lakes with trout

NC DMV headquarters shift out of Raleigh almost complete

Landis hires public safety director to oversee police, fire departments

Comments

Crime

Man found hiding behind clothes dryer to avoid arrest

Local

Gone fishin’: Wildlife Commission stocks Salisbury lakes with trout

News

NC DMV headquarters shift out of Raleigh almost complete

Landis

Landis hires public safety director to oversee police, fire departments

Business

With curfew and new alcohol restriction on the horizon, local restaurants brace for impact

Local

Salvation Army looking to fulfill 300 children’s wishes for Angel Tree

Local

Spencer hires finance officer as administration takes shape

News

GOP leaders, Cooper reach agreement on broadband money

Local

Three Salisbury firefighters promoted to lieutenant

News

Right-leaning think tanks John Locke Foundation, Civitas Institute merging

Coronavirus

County reports another COVID-19 death, positivity rate increases again

Crime

Blotter: 911 call leads to drug charges

Elections

Second NC Supreme Court recount in Rowan results in one additional vote for Republican

Local

Rowan Detention Center officer identified in Charlotte crash

Local

‘Ring the bell’: Salisbury firefighters celebrate end of chemotherapy for co-worker

Crime

Stokes on track to hire deputy police chief by early 2021

Health

First community walk connects people with resources to combat substance use disorder

Local

Highway Patrol seeks dump truck driver after detention officer hospitalized

Education

Education briefs: Applications due Jan. 3 for upcoming NC Idea Labs in February

High School

High school cross country: ‘Total dream’ for Julians, South

Education

Faith Academy to make offer on elementary school property, on schedule for fall opening

Crime

Blotter: Catalytic converters stolen from Rowan Transit lot

Landis

Landis approves revised agreement with county for property tax collection

Coronavirus

Without coronavirus relief funds, COVID-19 testing, paramedic programs in jeopardy