expand
Ad Spot

December 11, 2020

Joel Anthony Woodhull

Man found hiding behind clothes dryer to avoid arrest

By Shavonne Potts

Published 12:38 pm Friday, December 11, 2020

SALISBURY — A Salisbury man was charged with resisting arrest after he was found hiding behind a clothes dryer to avoid arrest.

The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office charged Joel Anthony Woodhull, 42, of the 100 block of Traveler Lane, with misdemeanor resist, obstruct, delay an officer as well as outstanding warrants for felony breaking and entering, felony larceny after breaking and entering, larceny of motor vehicle parts and felony conspiracy.

Deputies went to the Salisbury home to serve outstanding warrants on Wednesday night. They were met by a woman who asked why the deputies were there. She told them Woodhull was not there and they could not enter the house.

She repeatedly told the deputies Woodhull was not in the house. The deputies said they were going to search anyway. The officers announced themselves as they entered. Upon an initial search, they did not find anyone else until they searched a laundry room.

A deputy found Woodhull hiding behind the clothes dryer. He told them he didn’t hear them. Woodhull later said he was afraid once he heard his name.

The woman, Krista Renea Renken, 37, said she didn’t want to get Woodhull in trouble. She was charged with misdemeanor resist, obstruct, delay an officer.

More News

Man found hiding behind clothes dryer to avoid arrest

Gone fishin’: Wildlife Commission stocks Salisbury lakes with trout

NC DMV headquarters shift out of Raleigh almost complete

Landis hires public safety director to oversee police, fire departments

Comments

Crime

Man found hiding behind clothes dryer to avoid arrest

Local

Gone fishin’: Wildlife Commission stocks Salisbury lakes with trout

News

NC DMV headquarters shift out of Raleigh almost complete

Landis

Landis hires public safety director to oversee police, fire departments

Business

With curfew and new alcohol restriction on the horizon, local restaurants brace for impact

Local

Salvation Army looking to fulfill 300 children’s wishes for Angel Tree

Local

Spencer hires finance officer as administration takes shape

News

GOP leaders, Cooper reach agreement on broadband money

Local

Three Salisbury firefighters promoted to lieutenant

News

Right-leaning think tanks John Locke Foundation, Civitas Institute merging

Coronavirus

County reports another COVID-19 death, positivity rate increases again

Crime

Blotter: 911 call leads to drug charges

Elections

Second NC Supreme Court recount in Rowan results in one additional vote for Republican

Local

Rowan Detention Center officer identified in Charlotte crash

Local

‘Ring the bell’: Salisbury firefighters celebrate end of chemotherapy for co-worker

Crime

Stokes on track to hire deputy police chief by early 2021

Health

First community walk connects people with resources to combat substance use disorder

Local

Highway Patrol seeks dump truck driver after detention officer hospitalized

Education

Education briefs: Applications due Jan. 3 for upcoming NC Idea Labs in February

High School

High school cross country: ‘Total dream’ for Julians, South

Education

Faith Academy to make offer on elementary school property, on schedule for fall opening

Crime

Blotter: Catalytic converters stolen from Rowan Transit lot

Landis

Landis approves revised agreement with county for property tax collection

Coronavirus

Without coronavirus relief funds, COVID-19 testing, paramedic programs in jeopardy