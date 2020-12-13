Letter: Rowan County coaches had chance to model compassion

It saddened me to read that Sutton Webb from Salisbury High School was held out of the Rowan County Cross Country Championship because in COVID year 2020 she did not have a qualifying time. The cross country coaches in Rowan County had a chance to model leadership, compassion and flexibility to all our student athletes, and they flunked.

Given that Sutton finished third last year and the girls that finished first and second graduated, it would have afforded the rest of the field a chance to compete against the best. Strong competition makes athletes stronger. The coaches that voted “no” on Wednesday made them weaker.

Joe Trainor

Salisbury