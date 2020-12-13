expand
December 13, 2020

Red Kettle campaign aims to fund needs that still remain

By Shavonne Potts

Published 12:00 am Sunday, December 13, 2020

SALISBURY — The Salvation Army, like many organizations, has been impacted by COVID-19, but the need to fund holiday programs and other services still remains.

The organization’s Red Kettle campaign, which was created in 1891, is one of the most widely recognized charitable outreach campaigns in the U.S. Locally, the campaign funds the Angel Tree and Christmas Happiness programs. It also provides utility assistance to families in need.

The campaign is underway with bell ringers outside of local businesses, including grocery stores and shopping centers.

This year, there are fewer volunteer bell ringers, said Maj. Karl Dahlin.

In fact, almost all are paid this year because many of the regular volunteers are older citizens who are at high risk for contracting COVID-19. In years past, there were dozens of volunteers and very few paid bell ringers. But Dahlin said it was hard to find volunteers this year. The organization is still accepting applications if you would like to volunteer.

Volunteers stand 6 feet from the kettle and wear a mask. The kettles are cleaned between shifts. Bell ringers typically work from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Additionally, those who don’t carry cash or want a contactless option can donate via Google or Apple pay or go online to the Salvation Army website, salvationarmy.org, to make regular contributions.

Bell ringers are located at Walmart, Belk, Food Lion stores at 251 Faith Road and 521 W. Jake Alexander Blvd., beside the Salvation Army store.

Anyone who would like to sign up to be a bell ringer for the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign, should call 980-257-9448 for details.

