Blotter: Man arrested at High Rock Lake, charged with breaking into vehicle

SALISBURY — A man was arrested Thursday after allegedly breaking into and damaging a vehicle. When he was picked up the same day, he was found with drugs and the wrong plate on his vehicle, the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office said.

Gregory Allen Ogara, 34, of Salisbury, was charged with felony breaking and entering, misdemeanor injury to personal property and misdemeanor possession of marijuana in connection to the incident.

A caller reported a break in to a Cadillac Escalade near High Rock Lake at about 8 a.m. on Thursday, noting damage to the inside of the vehicle after finding the door open and seeing Ogara about 25 yards away.

Ogara allegedly ran and left the scene in a white Chevrolet pickup after having his photo taken. When an officer arrived, he noted the plastic around the steering column had been ripped off and the ignition switch had been damaged as if someone had attempted to hot wire the vehicle. There was damage to the center console as well.

Ogara was located in the parking lot of Tamarac Marina. He was stopped by a RCSO deputy and arrested. The deputy observed paint on Ogara that matched paint left on the inside of the Escalade. Ogara’s license was suspended and the truck’s plate did not belong on his vehicle, the Sheriff’s Office said.

