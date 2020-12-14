Blotter: Man arrested at High Rock Lake, charged with breaking into vehicle
SALISBURY — A man was arrested Thursday after allegedly breaking into and damaging a vehicle. When he was picked up the same day, he was found with drugs and the wrong plate on his vehicle, the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office said.
Gregory Allen Ogara, 34, of Salisbury, was charged with felony breaking and entering, misdemeanor injury to personal property and misdemeanor possession of marijuana in connection to the incident.
A caller reported a break in to a Cadillac Escalade near High Rock Lake at about 8 a.m. on Thursday, noting damage to the inside of the vehicle after finding the door open and seeing Ogara about 25 yards away.
Ogara allegedly ran and left the scene in a white Chevrolet pickup after having his photo taken. When an officer arrived, he noted the plastic around the steering column had been ripped off and the ignition switch had been damaged as if someone had attempted to hot wire the vehicle. There was damage to the center console as well.
Ogara was located in the parking lot of Tamarac Marina. He was stopped by a RCSO deputy and arrested. The deputy observed paint on Ogara that matched paint left on the inside of the Escalade. Ogara’s license was suspended and the truck’s plate did not belong on his vehicle, the Sheriff’s Office said.
In other crime reports:
- There was a report of a firearm discharged on the 1200 block of East Innes Street at about 9:30 p.m. on Saturday.
- Jessica Leigh Bazemore, 31, of Landis, was arrested by Rowan County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday for felony habitual larceny dated July. 13 and another misdemeanor failure to appear dated Sept. 18 in Iredell county.
- Jaqueline Guadalupe Alonzo-Arteaga, 24, of Salisbury, was arrested by Rowan County Sheriff’s Office on a charge of felony conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon out of Gaston County.
- There were reports of larceny in Salisbury on the 500 block of Jake Alexander Boulevard and at Lowe’s on Saturday