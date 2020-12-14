expand
Ad Spot

December 15, 2020

Cooper’s commerce secretary leaving as 2nd term begins

By News Service Report

Published 11:50 pm Monday, December 14, 2020

RALEIGH (AP) — North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper’s commerce secretary will leave his job by the end of January, marking another Cabinet departure as the Democrat soon begins his second term.

Tony Copeland has led the department since early 2017. The department works with the non-profit Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina to recruit companies to the state.

Cooper’s office said the state has announced the creation of almost 79,000 jobs and $17.4 billion in capital investment during Copeland’s tenure.
“I am proud of the accomplishments we have made together, including support for the state’s businesses, workers and communities during this historic pandemic,” Copeland said in a news release from the governor late last week.

Copeland, once an assistant commerce secretary under then-Gov. Mike Easley, began at the secretary’s position under Cooper as the state’s recruiters fought negative publicity associated with North Carolina’s “bathroom bill.” The pressure eased when the law was partially repealed in March 2017.

Copeland also leads an agency that includes the employment security office, which has distributed massive levels of jobless benefits related to COVID-19 this year.

Last week, two other Cabinet secretaries announced they’d leave soon — Larry Hall as secretary at the Department of Military and Veterans Affairs and Susi Hamilton at the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources.

More News

Salisbury man charged with robbery in Rowan, assault with deadly weapon in Davie County

Two additional COVID-19 deaths reported in Rowan County

Blotter: Greensboro man charged with having 970 grams of marijuana

NFL: Jackson saves Ravens in wild Monday night game

Comments

Crime

Salisbury man charged with robbery in Rowan, assault with deadly weapon in Davie County

Coronavirus

Two additional COVID-19 deaths reported in Rowan County

Crime

Blotter: Greensboro man charged with having 970 grams of marijuana

Education

For now, RSS superintendent recommends sticking with blended attendance schedule

High School

High school volleyball: Hornets win on Senior Night

News

Novant Health Rowan Auxiliary’s Tree of Hope having ‘banner year’ despite challenges of 2020

Local

Carpenter donates to Christmas Happiness in memory of late husband

Coronavirus

Nearly 25% of total COVID-19 cases in Rowan currently active

Education

Stith named to lead North Carolina community college system

News

Cooper’s commerce secretary leaving as 2nd term begins

Nation/World

Trump says AG Barr resigning, will leave before Christmas

Elections

Electoral College makes it official: Biden won, Trump lost

Local

North Carolina awards 15 electoral college votes to Trump

Coronavirus

County health officials to host Q&A for COVID-19 vaccination distribution Wednesday

Crime

Blotter: Man arrested at High Rock Lake, charged with breaking into vehicle

Local

NC State Veterans Home asks community to send holiday greetings to residents

Local

Nominations being accepted for Salisbury-Rowan MLK Humanitarian Service Awards

Ask Us

Ask Us: Why are students required to take in-person end-of-course exams?

Elections

Political Notebook: Rowan’s congressman supported lawsuit to overturn election results

Faith

First Baptist Church of Salisbury delivers drive-in Christmas music at West End Plaza

Nation/World

COVID-19 vaccine shipments begin in historic US effort

Nation/World

US government agencies hacked; Russia a possible culprit

Local

City of Salisbury accepting nominations for Elizabeth Duncan Koontz Humanitarian Awards

Education

Incoming superintendent hailed as ‘magnificent teacher,’ principal who moved into district administration