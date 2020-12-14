expand
Ad Spot

December 14, 2020

Golf: U.S. Women’s Open pushed back to Monday by storms

By Post Sports

Published 4:35 am Monday, December 14, 2020

Leader Hinako Shibuno

 

By DOUG FERGUSON AP Golf Writer

HOUSTON (AP) — The latest U.S. Women’s Open on the calendar will last one more day because of relentless rain that drenched Champions Golf Club and forced the USGA to suspend the final round until Monday.

Hinako Shibuno of Japan, who had a one-shot lead as she goes for a second major, never teed off.

The USGA moved up tee times as early as possible Sunday because of the forecast, and the final round was just over an hour old when thunderstorms in the area caused play to be stopped. It never resumed, with about three-quarters of an inch of rain falling before there was no point in trying to restart.

The turf in the December climate doesn’t drain as quickly. Plus, heavy rain soaked the course Friday after the second round. There was standing water across Champions even during spells when the rain subsided.

The U.S. Women’s Open was postponed from early June because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

It will be the first Monday finish for the U.S. Women’s Open since So Yeon Ryu won at The Broadmoor in Colorado in 2011.

Shibuno won the Women’s British Open last year in her major championship debut — and her first tournament outside Japan — and is bidding to become the third woman to win two majors the first time playing them. Se Ri Pak was the most recent in 1998 at the LPGA Championship and U.S. Women’s Open.

She was at 4-under 209, one shot ahead of Amy Olson, the 28-year-old from North Dakota who has not won in her seven years on the LPGA Tour. Only two other players, Moriya Jutanugarn and Ji Yeong Kim2, were under par.

Ariya Jutanugarn, a two-time major champion and former No. 1 player in the world, made birdie on her first hole before play was stopped. That pulled her within five shots of the lead.

Forty-two players from the 66 who made the cut had finished at least one hole. The most anyone played was six holes. They will pick up where they left off on Monday; the USGA decided against calling the final round a wash and starting over.

More News

County health officials to host Q&A for COVID-19 vaccination distribution Wednesday

Blotter: Man arrested at High Rock Lake, charged with breaking into vehicle

NC State Veterans Home asks community to send holiday greetings to residents

Nominations being accepted for Salisbury-Rowan MLK Humanitarian Service Awards

Comments

Coronavirus

County health officials to host Q&A for COVID-19 vaccination distribution Wednesday

Crime

Blotter: Man arrested at High Rock Lake, charged with breaking into vehicle

Local

NC State Veterans Home asks community to send holiday greetings to residents

Local

Nominations being accepted for Salisbury-Rowan MLK Humanitarian Service Awards

Ask Us

Ask Us: Why are students required to take in-person end-of-course exams?

Elections

Political Notebook: Rowan’s congressman supported lawsuit to overturn election results

Faith

First Baptist Church of Salisbury delivers drive-in Christmas music at West End Plaza

Nation/World

COVID-19 vaccine shipments begin in historic US effort

Nation/World

US government agencies hacked; Russia a possible culprit

Local

City of Salisbury accepting nominations for Elizabeth Duncan Koontz Humanitarian Awards

Education

Incoming superintendent hailed as ‘magnificent teacher,’ principal who moved into district administration

Education

Catawba College’s Lessons and Carols goes virtual with first viewing tonight

News

Grandparents give to Christmas Happiness in memory of grandchild

Local

Red Kettle campaign aims to fund needs that still remain

Business

Four decades and still growing strong: Rockwell Farms owner Abramowski receives Order of the Long Leaf Pine

Business

Biz Roundup: Rowan receives over $500,000 in infrastructure grants to spur economic development

Business

Southern Made Signs turns customers’ stories into hand-crafted tokens

News

‘Lights of Fulton Heights’ one of top destinations for holiday lights this season

News

United Way car giveaway winner makes trip from Illinois to pick up new wheels

News

Hometown Holiday Drive-In illuminates downtown Spencer, brings residents together to celebrate

High School

High school football: 10th anniversary of Rowan’s biggest day

Health

Local, state health officials amping up efforts to combat opioid crisis following increase in overdoses since pandemic

Education

New members of Rowan-Salisbury Board of Education to be sworn in on Monday

Local

Treme moves on from interim role in Spencer