Nominations being accepted for Salisbury-Rowan MLK Humanitarian Service Awards

Nominations are now being accepted for the Martin Luther King Jr. Humanitarian Service Award.

The award recognizes the efforts of individuals, organizations and businesses that work to increase the well-being of the Salisbury-Rowan community through their humanitarian efforts. This year’s celebration will be held virtually due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Nominations must be received by Dec. 21.

The nominee must:

Be a resident, organization or business within the Salisbury-Rowan community.

Have gone above and beyond the call of duty to perform outstanding work that positively affects the lives and well-being of the Salisbury-Rowan Community.

Have played a significant role in the betterment of the Salisbury-Rowan community in the areas of government, education, civic responsibility, and/or social understanding.

Nominations should be typed, double-space in narrative style and be no more than two pages. E-mails and faxes will be accepted. The name, mailing address and telephone number of the person submitting the nomination should also be included.

Nominations should be mailed to: MLK Service Award Committee, c/o Mount Zion Baptist Church, PO Box 2767, Salisbury, NC 28145-2767; faxed to 704-637-1137; or emailed to churchofficemzmbc1920@gmail.com

Contact Dixie Dalton at 704-267-0794 for additional information.