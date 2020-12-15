expand
December 15, 2020

Letter: Hudson’s support for lawsuit not redeemable

By Post Letters

Published 12:00 am Tuesday, December 15, 2020

As a resident of the 8th Congressional District of North Carolina, I am utterly embarrassed that Rep. Richard Hudson signed on as a supporter of the ludicrous suit to disenfranchise American voters of their electoral voice. This seditious act was summarily dismissed (without even hearing arguments) by the U.S. Supreme Court. It was seen as so ridiculous that the denial was unsigned, and it was the second such travesty this week. Both lost 9-0, without even being heard. You can’t lose any worse. Need I remind those who blindly follow our current president that the majority of the SCOTUS is conservative, with three justices nominated by President Trump, and yet they all rejected this sad farce.

Shame on you, Mr. Hudson, for trading your allegiance to the Constitution for some day-trader appeasement to a disingenuous and unpatriotic fabrication devised as a barefaced attempt to placate one particular individual. I value honest policy differences. I respect and revere serious debate. But this was neither honest nor reverent; it was a clear instance where you kowtowed to political pressure, and thus, disrespected process and reason. What if Texas or California, or any other state, wants to discard the votes of North Carolinians next time? For, apparently, you have agreed to discard American votes without any evidence whatsoever, to overthrow the will of the people just to avoid getting “primaried.”

Citizens of the 8th District deserve better, someone who places their oath to the Constitution over their hunger to be reelected. To restate that which is clearly apparent to all, Rep. Hudson, you willingly dishonored your district, your office and yourself. I, like most of your constituents, believe in redemption. However, this conscious act of cowardice, lack of seriousness, and provocation is nonredeemable.

— Sam Treadaway

Concord

