expand
Ad Spot

December 15, 2020

Kristen Trexler, Sandy Morrison, Nancy Linn and Carole Simmons have all been heavily involved in this year's Tree of Hope, a fundraiser that beneifts Novant Health Rowan Medical Center. Ben Stansell/Salisbury Post

Novant Health Rowan Auxiliary’s Tree of Hope having ‘banner year’ despite challenges of 2020

By Ben Stansell

Published 12:00 am Tuesday, December 15, 2020

SALISBURY — In a year where donors have every excuse not to give, Carole Simmons said that the generosity to support the Novant Health Rowan Medical Center Auxiliary’s Tree of Hope project has been overwhelming.

“People would certainly have a reason this year to pass, but they’ve been great this year,” said Simmons, the co-chair of the Tree of Hope project. “I’ve been surprised at people’s generosity.”

Even though a ceremony wasn’t held this year, the auxiliary still lit the Tree of Hope in a courtyard at the medical center at 5 p.m. on the first Thursday in December. It was the 47th consecutive year that the Tree of Hope has been lit.

Typically, the lighting of the tree brings out dozens of people and features live entertainment from local artists. While that didn’t happen this year due to COVID-19, the Tree of Hope has received a substantial amount of donations thus far.

When someone donates to the Tree of Hope, a symbolic light is placed in honor of whoever they choose to memorialize. The names of those honored will also appear in the Salisbury Post and a card will be sent to each honoree. A light on the tree is only a $10 donation, but Simmons said that there are many who donate more to honor several people with lights.

To date, the hospital’s auxiliary has received $7,450 in donations from 135 donors. Those donations will be made in honor of frontline medical workers and will go to fund projects in various hospital departments that will assist with patient needs, such as implementing more seating in waiting areas.

“This year, we decided that since we have all of these people staying to work,” said Nancy Linn, president of the auxiliary and co-chair of Tree of Hope. “We want to thank the frontline healthcare workers who are working during the pandemic.”

In addition to the tree in the courtyard at the medical center, the auxiliary also lit a tree donated by Godley’s Garden Center in the courtyard of the new Wallace Cancer Institute. For the past several years, the money raised from the Tree of Hope supported the building of the cancer care center.

Carole Simmons, Nancy Linn, Sandy Morrison and Kristen Trexler stand around one of two trees that are involved in the hospital auxiliary’s Tree of Hope fundraiser. Ben Stansell/Salisbury Post

Linn and Simmons began preparing for this year’s Tree of Hope in October and have spent hundreds of hours to ensure that the fundraising campaign goes out without a hitch. In a tumultuous year, that extra planning has been critical, Linn said.

The coronavirus isn’t the only hurdle that Linn and Simmons have had to adjust to. Instead of sending out donation request letters in October, Linn said that they waited until the election was over so that the letters wouldn’t be lost in the influx of election mail.

Despite those challenges, Linn said that it has been a “banner year” so far for the Tree of Hope.

Kristen Trexler, development manager at the Novant Health Foundation, said that the foundation was grateful for the auxiliary for once again hosting the Tree of Hope.

“The auxiliary is an instrumental part of the success of this hospital. We couldn’t do what we do on a daily basis without them,” Trexler said. 

The auxiliary raises money throughout the year for the hospital, including through its gift shops in the medical center and Wallace Cancer Institute. Sandy Morrison is the gift shop manager and is “the glue of our organization,” according to Simmons. Linn said that the Tree of Hope’s success wouldn’t have been possible with Jill Rabon, guest services manager for Novant Health.

The auxiliary will be accepting donations for the Tree of Hope until Dec. 31. For more information, contact the gift shop at 704-210-5205. Checks can be mailed to the Novant Health Rowan Medical Center Auxiliary at 325 Topsail Road, Salisbury, NC, 28146.

More News

Salisbury man charged with robbery in Rowan, assault with deadly weapon in Davie County

Two additional COVID-19 deaths reported in Rowan County

Blotter: Greensboro man charged with having 970 grams of marijuana

NFL: Jackson saves Ravens in wild Monday night game

Comments

Crime

Salisbury man charged with robbery in Rowan, assault with deadly weapon in Davie County

Coronavirus

Two additional COVID-19 deaths reported in Rowan County

Crime

Blotter: Greensboro man charged with having 970 grams of marijuana

Education

For now, RSS superintendent recommends sticking with blended attendance schedule

High School

High school volleyball: Hornets win on Senior Night

News

Novant Health Rowan Auxiliary’s Tree of Hope having ‘banner year’ despite challenges of 2020

Local

Carpenter donates to Christmas Happiness in memory of late husband

Coronavirus

Nearly 25% of total COVID-19 cases in Rowan currently active

Education

Stith named to lead North Carolina community college system

News

Cooper’s commerce secretary leaving as 2nd term begins

Nation/World

Trump says AG Barr resigning, will leave before Christmas

Elections

Electoral College makes it official: Biden won, Trump lost

Local

North Carolina awards 15 electoral college votes to Trump

Coronavirus

County health officials to host Q&A for COVID-19 vaccination distribution Wednesday

Crime

Blotter: Man arrested at High Rock Lake, charged with breaking into vehicle

Local

NC State Veterans Home asks community to send holiday greetings to residents

Local

Nominations being accepted for Salisbury-Rowan MLK Humanitarian Service Awards

Ask Us

Ask Us: Why are students required to take in-person end-of-course exams?

Elections

Political Notebook: Rowan’s congressman supported lawsuit to overturn election results

Faith

First Baptist Church of Salisbury delivers drive-in Christmas music at West End Plaza

Nation/World

COVID-19 vaccine shipments begin in historic US effort

Nation/World

US government agencies hacked; Russia a possible culprit

Local

City of Salisbury accepting nominations for Elizabeth Duncan Koontz Humanitarian Awards

Education

Incoming superintendent hailed as ‘magnificent teacher,’ principal who moved into district administration