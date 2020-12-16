Blotter: $800 in Timberlands stolen from Rack Room Shoes

The shelves of Rack Room Shoes are several pairs lighter after two women robbed the business on Tuesday.

Two unknown women, with help from a third who was the getaway driver, stole five pairs of Timberland shoes from Rack Room Shoes on Wednesday. The shoes had an estimated value of $800.

The women were wearing face masks, snatched the shoes and got into a dark-colored sedan that drove off from the business at 230 Faith Road.

In other Salisbury Police Department reports:

• Jason Matthew Wojciechowski, 18, was charged with misdemeanor larceny at 323 South Arlington Street.

• A person reported robbery of a firearm Tuesday in the 1000 block of West Innes Street.

• A molestation was reported Tuesday.

• Rushco No. 4 in the 1900 block of West Innes Street reported an embezzlement on Tuesday.

In Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports:

• A woman reported a burglary Tuesday in the 100 block of Ferrell Lane in Salisbury.

• A man reported a burglary in the 1300 block of Adams Street in Spencer on Tuesday.

• A man reported a larceny in the 300 block of Cedar Brook Drive in Kannapolis Tuesday.

• Deputies responded to a call for service about an overdose Tuesday in the 200 block of Foxrun Road.

• A woman reported stolen mail Tuesday in the 800 block of Gheen Road.

• A woman reported a fraud Tuesday in the 2500 block of Deal Road.

• A woman reported a burglary Tuesday in the 1000 block of Lawndale Drive.

• Keyanna Elizabeth Echols, 19, was charged Tuesday with felony possession of a schedule IV controlled substance.