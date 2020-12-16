expand
Ad Spot

December 16, 2020

High Point Furniture Market moves April show due to pandemic

By News Service Report

Published 12:00 am Wednesday, December 16, 2020

HIGH POINT (AP) — The High Point Furniture Market is moving its 2021 spring show back by more than a month because of the coronavirus pandemic, officials said.

Tom Conley, president and CEO of the High Point Market Authority said Monday that the market changed the spring date from April 17-21 to June 5-9, The High Point Enterprise reported.

“We are encouraged by the recent headlines about COVID-19 vaccines, but realistic about its impact on a spring timeframe, as the rollout will be slow,” Conley said. “Coupled with the reality within our industry regarding supply shortages and manufacturing/shipping disruptions, the board of directors agreed it would be most beneficial to delay Spring Market until June.”

At the outset of the pandemic, market authority leaders considered moving the spring 2020 trade show from late April to mid-June and scaling it down, but ultimately canceled it because of restrictions on travel and pandemic emergency orders. It was the first time the trade show wasn’t held since 1942.

More News

Cruiser placed outside of jail for deceased officer

Four proposals being discussed for Empire Hotel project, decision not expected until 2021

Rowan-Salisbury Schools considers piloting new bus schedule

New ACC leader chosen: Northwestern AD Phillips will replace Swofford

Comments

Local

Cruiser placed outside of jail for deceased officer

Business

Four proposals being discussed for Empire Hotel project, decision not expected until 2021

Education

Rowan-Salisbury Schools considers piloting new bus schedule

Education

RSS board views Faith Academy offer, talks options in closed session

Business

High Point Furniture Market moves April show due to pandemic

News

Freezing rain possible early today

Crime

Salisbury Police searching for robbery, shooting suspect

News

Cooper asks feds for more notice on vaccine allotment

Crime

Salisbury man charged with robbery in Rowan, assault with deadly weapon in Davie County

Coronavirus

Two additional COVID-19 deaths reported in Rowan County

Crime

Blotter: Greensboro man charged with having 970 grams of marijuana

Education

For now, RSS superintendent recommends sticking with blended attendance schedule

High School

High school volleyball: Hornets win on Senior Night

News

Novant Health Rowan Auxiliary’s Tree of Hope having ‘banner year’ despite challenges of 2020

Local

Carpenter donates to Christmas Happiness in memory of late husband

Coronavirus

Nearly 25% of total COVID-19 cases in Rowan currently active

Education

Stith named to lead North Carolina community college system

News

Cooper’s commerce secretary leaving as 2nd term begins

Nation/World

Trump says AG Barr resigning, will leave before Christmas

Elections

Electoral College makes it official: Biden won, Trump lost

Local

North Carolina awards 15 electoral college votes to Trump

Coronavirus

County health officials to host Q&A for COVID-19 vaccination distribution Wednesday

Crime

Blotter: Man arrested at High Rock Lake, charged with breaking into vehicle

Local

NC State Veterans Home asks community to send holiday greetings to residents