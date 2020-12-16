Mooresville Road Dollar General robbed, suspect escapes

SALISBURY — The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who’s accused of robbing a Dollar General store at 2112 Mooresville Road Tuesday.

Information about the man was limited Wednesday. The Sheriff’s Office says the suspect is a white male of medium build who is estimated to be 6 foot 2 inches or 6 foot 3 inches. He was wearing a two-toned, hooded jacket.

At about 2:45 p.m., the man told store employees that he had a weapon and was able to steal a sum of money.

Once deputies arrived, a K9 officer conducted a track that led up a gravel road on the right side of the store. The track ended at a Duke Energy substation, where there were tire tracks and it appeared a vehicle spun out before leaving.