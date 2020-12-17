Basketball roundup: Injured Florida player’s recovery ‘trending in right direction’

Associated Press

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Florida forward Keyontae Johnson’s prognosis is “trending in the right direction, but we still have a lot of questions,” the school’s athletic director said Wednesday.

Scott Stricklin told WRUF radio that Johnson continues to make progress after collapsing on the court during a game at Florida State. Stricklin visited Johnson at UF Health on Tuesday afternoon. “He was actually awake. He was actually sitting up in a chair,” Stricklin said. “You could tell he’s still been sedated, so he was still a little groggy. But he thanked me for coming by. It was good to see him and sitting up. He had family in there, his parents and others.

“His prognosis seems to be trending in the right direction, but we still have a lot of questions. The medical folks have a lot of questions they want to make sure they get answered.”

Johnson crumpled to the floor coming out a timeout Saturday and received emergency medical attention. The Southeastern Conference’s preseason player of the year was moved to a stretcher and carried to a waiting ambulance.

Chattanooga 69, UNC-Asheville 66

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — KC Hankton had 16 points off the bench to carry Chattanooga to victory over UNC-Asheville. Malachi Smith had 15 points and nine rebounds for Chattanooga (7-0). Trey Doomes added 14 points and six rebounds. Jamaal Walker had 10 points.

LJ Thorpe had 14 points for the Bulldogs (3-3). Tajion Jones added 13 points. Trent Stephney had 11 points.

Elon 66, Campbell 56

ELON (AP) — Hunter McIntosh had 23 points as Elon beat Campbell 66-56 on Wednesday. Kris Wooten and Jerald Gillens-Butler added 12 points apiece for Elon (3-0). Hunter Woods had 11 points and seven rebounds. Jordan Whitfield had 14 points for the Fighting Camels (4-1). Cedric Henderson Jr. added 12 points and Gediminas Mokseckas had 10 points.

SMU 70, E. Carolina 55

DALLAS (AP) — Feron Hunt recorded 11 points and 10 rebounds to lift SMU to victory in a clash of unbeatens. It was the American Athletic Conference opener for both teams.

Kendric Davis had 17 points and six assists for SMU (5-0, 1-0). Jayden Gardner had 13 points for the Pirates (5-1, 0-1).

Pitt 70, Miami 70-55

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Au’Diese Toney and Ithiel Horton combined to score 29 of their 33 points in the second half as Pittsburgh topped the short-handed Hurricanes.

Horton had a season-high 18 points — all in the second half — and Toney finished with 15. Justin Champagnie had 10 points and nine rebounds for Pitt (5-1, 1-0 ACC).

Miami went into the game with only seven healthy scholarship players and Matt Cross left the game with about 12 minutes left and did not return.

Purdue 67, No. 20 Ohio State 60

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Trevion Williams scored 16 points and came close to a triple-double, leading Purdue past No. 20 Ohio State.

Williams had nine rebounds and a career-high eight assists in his second game coming off the bench. Eric Hunter Jr. added a season-best 15 points as Matt Painter beat a ranked team for the 50th time in 16 seasons as Boilermakers coach.

Purdue (5-2, 1-0 Big Ten) has won two straight and four of its last five. Justice Sueing led the Buckeyes (5-1, 0-1) with 14 points.

No. 7 Villanova vs. No. 17 Virginia canceled

The men’s basketball game between No. 7 Villanova and No. 17 Virginia scheduled for Saturday night at Madison Square Garden in New York has been canceled.

It was supposed to be a matchup of the past two NCAA champions — and the first college basketball game at The Garden since the Big East Tournament was stopped in March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Virginia, the 2019 national champion, has had four straight games called off and hasn’t played since Dec. 4.

“We’ve worked closely with Virginia on this,” Villanova coach Jay Wright said. “Both schools tried to make this game happen. Due to COVID-19 issues, we will not be able to play.”

Wright said potential replacement games at MSG fell through and Villanova could play a home game instead on Saturday.

The Wildcats beat Butler 85-66 on Wednesday night, improving to 6-1.

Duke women pause team activities

The Duke women’s basketball team has paused team activities due to two positive COVID-19 tests and contact tracing within the program’s travel party.

The school announced the move Wednesday as well as the postponement of Sunday’s game at No. 4 North Carolina State as well as Tuesday’s game against UNC Wilmington.

The news comes a week after Duke lost at home to No. 2 Louisville. Two days after that game, the Atlantic Coast Conference announced that the Cardinals’ home game against North Carolina would be postponed due to positive tests and quarantines within the Louisville program. Duke’s game at Miami was postponed a day later.