Quotes of the week

“I grew up playing in creeks and being outside, so it’s something I’m passionate about and I want to pass it to them.”

— Alesha Roseman, on how the Bright Ideas grant from EnergyUnited allows Overton Elementary students to learn beyond the classroom walls

“Working as hard as you can is never an empty goal.”

— Austin Chrismon, former South Rowan standout on completing his time as a member of the University of North Carolina football team

“We want to make sure we do the right thing for the city. We live in a town that’s proud of its history.”

— Gianni Moscardini, Downtown Salisbury Inc. chair and member of the task force working on the Empire Hotel redevelopment project

“The thing that impressed me the most is that she could talk for hours about the history of Salisbury and give dates and names. I always wanted to know how she could remember all the history.”

— Beth Shafer, speaking of Betty Dan Spencer, whose interest in local history consumed her later years

“People would certainly have a reason this year to pass, but they’ve been great this year. I’ve been surprised at people’s generosity.”

— Carole Simmons, co-chair of the Novant Health Rowan Medical Center Auxiliary’s Tree of Hope that funds hospital projects to assist patient needs

“If RSS is successful with renewal, I believe that this could be the district in North Carolina that shows every other school district in the state and the country how to improve achievement for every group of students and how to close the achievement gap between student groups.”

— Tony Watlington, who is taking over as superintendent of Rowan-

Salisbury Schools

“Substance use disorder is a disease. Treatment works and not only saves lives, but reduces recidivism, supports families and contributes to the economy. It’s simply the right thing to do.”

— Kody H. Kinsley, deputy secretary of Behavioral Health and Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities on health officials amping up efforts to combat opioid overdoses

“You never know.”

— David Treme, when the former Salisbury city manager was asked if his time as Spencer’s interim town manager would be his final stop