Area Sports Briefs: West, South, Salisbury win volleyball matches

From staff reports

KK Dowling had 21 kills, 17 digs and two blocks in West Rowan’s 26-24, 22-25, 25-22 and 25-19 North Piedmont Conference win at Carson on Friday.

Kelcie Love had 13 kills. Emma Clarke had six kills, and Madelyn VonCanon had five. Anna Grace Blackledge had four kills and two blocks. Ashlee Ennis had 28 digs and three aces. Allison Ennis had 16 digs and 14 assists. Noe Gaeta had 27 assists and 11 digs. Kenadi Sproul had six digs.

Carson’s Kary Hales surpassed 2,000 digs for her career on Senior Night.

West (6-3) is tied for second in the North Piedmont Conference with South Iredell, while Carson (3-6) is tied with East Rowan for fourth.

A story on Carson’s Senior Night is scheduled for Tuesday’s edition.

•••

Carson took Friday’s jayvee match with West Rowan in three sets.

Maia Gaeta had 16 kills for West. Karsen Simpson had seven kills and two aces.

•••

South Rowan had no trouble with Central Davidson, one of the Central Carolina Conference’s stronger teams. The unbeaten Raiders rolled 25-15, 25-12 and 25-12 on Friday.

Payton Black had 35 digs. Leah Rymer had 23 assists and 14 digs. Anna Rymer had 18 kills. Cameron Black had five kills and 19 digs.

•••

South also won the jayvee matchup with Central Davidson. Avery Welch had nine kills and 12 digs. Ella Carden had eight assists. Ava Hinson had eight digs.

•••

Salisbury’s CCC match at North Davidson was postponed Friday, but it gave the Hornets a chance to play against rival North Rowan.

The Hornets logged their third win of the season and second of the week with a 25-11, 25-21 and 25-9 victory.

Ellen Yang had 25 assists, 17 digs and six aces for the Hornets. Brooke Cunningham had 12 kills, and Alli Tuck had nine.

Riley Peltz had 18 digs and two blocks. Mady Lawrence had 14 digs. Ella Trainor had three kills and eight digs. Grace Blackwell had six digs. Mallory Link had four kills and two blocks. Massa Sirleaf had an ace, while Katie Peeler and Sheemeya Daugherty had kills.

•••

Riley Hill had 19 digs in East Rowan’s loss to South Iredell.

•••

In Carson’s win against Statesville, Tate Barger had 33 assists, Kary Hales had 21 digs, Jaden Vaughn had 18 kills and Allie Burns had 10 kills.

•••

Thirty-two teams will make the playoffs from each classification— 16 East and 16 West.

South Rowan is the only Rowan team certain to be in the state playoffs. West Rowan is a bubble team in playoff projections offered by High School Overtime.

HS cross country

The Central Carolina Conference Championship Meet is set for Tuesday at Salisbury Community Park. Runners will race in waves based on seed times.

The South Rowan boys, defending champs, will run at 2:30 p.m., with Oak Grove expected to provide the strongest competition.

The South girls are in the 3 p.m. wave. Salisbury’s girls run at 3:30 p.m., and the boys will run at 4 p.m.

College basketball

Bryson Childress (North Stanly) made four 3-pointers for High Point in Saturday’s 71-49 win against William & Mary.

•••

Abigail Wilson (West Rowan) had six points and five rebounds for UNC Asheville in Saturday’s 63-54 win against High Point.

College football

Army’s Sandon McCoy (A.L. Brown) rushed five times for 14 yards in Saturday’s 10-7 win against Air Force.