Basketball roundup: Irish, NC A&T, Elon suffer defeats

Associated Press

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Sasha Stefanovic and Eric Hunter Jr. each scored 18 points and Purdue beat Notre Dame 88-78 on Saturday in a Crossroads Classic Challenge game.

Stefanovic started the game with a 3-pointer, and with 7:12 left to play, buried a 3 for a 72-61 lead and Purdue (6-2) led by double figures the rest of the way. Stefanovic was 6-for-8 shooting including 5 for 7 from 3-point range.

Hunter finished 4 for 7 from 3-point range and distributed eight assists. Trevion Williams scored 14 points and Mason Gillis scored 12 for the Boilermakers. Purdue made half their 28 3-point attempts.

Trey Wertz led the Irish (2-4) with 27 points and made half of his 10 3-point attempts. Cormac Ryan scored 14 points, Nate Laszewski 13 and Nikola Djogo 11.

Purdue led 47-42 at halftime, and a 6-2 spurt to start the second half extended its lead to nine. Notre Dame countered with a 3 from Dane Goodwin and two more from Djogo to tie 53-53, but the Irish wouldn’t gain the lead.

With the win, the Boilermakers moved their record to 33-7 in the month of December since the 2015-16 season.

High Point 71, William & Mary 49

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (AP) — Lydell Elmore and John-Michael Wright each scored 14 points as High Point easily beat William & Mary. Bryson Childress chipped in 12 points and Ahmil Flowers had 10 points and seven rebounds for High Point (2-4). Luke Loewe had 13 points for the Tribe (2-2).

East Carolina 73, James Madison 64

GREENVILLE (AP) — Brandon Suggs had 18 points off the bench to carry East Carolina to victory over the Dukes.

Bitumba Baruti had 16 points, seven rebounds and five steals for East Carolina (6-1), which earned its fifth straight home victory. Matt Lewis had 19 points and six rebounds for the Dukes (2-2).

Charlotte 76, NC A&T 72

CHARLOTTE (AP) — Jahmir Young had a career-high 27 points as Charlotte edged North Carolina. Young made 9 of 11 shots. Milos Supica had 14 points for Charlotte (3-3). Brice Williams added 13 points.

Quentin Jones had 19 points for the Aggies (3-8). Blake Harris added 15.

UNC-Greensboro 71, Elon 64

ELON (AP) — Keyshaun Langley had a career-high 21 points as UNC Greensboro topped Elon. Angelo Allegri had 14 points for UNC Greensboro (4-3). Isaiah Miller added 12 points. Mohammed Abdulsalam had 11 rebounds.

Khyre Thompson, the Spartans’ second leading scorer entering the contest at 10.0 points per game, had 2 points. He shot 0 of 5 from behind the arc.

Hunter Woods had 19 points and eight rebounds for the Phoenix (3-1).

Western Carolina 76, College of Charleston 70 (OT)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Cory Hightower came off the bench to score 17 points to carry Western Carolina to victory over College of Charleston in overtime Friday night. Mason Faulkner had 14 points for Western Carolina (7-2). Matt Halvorsen added 13 points. Payton Willis had 16 points for the Cougars (2-4) and hit a 3-pointer with two seconds left in regulation to force overtime.