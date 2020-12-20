expand
December 20, 2020

Goodbye 2020, ‘Bring on 2021’: City to host virtual, interactive New Year’s event featuring games, live music

By Natalie Anderson

SALISBURY — If there’s one thing everyone can agree on this year, it’s that 2021 can’t come soon enough.
And like most other events this year, there’s a way to bring in the new year virtually. The city of Salisbury and the Salisbury Parks and Recreation Department invite locals to join them in a virtual New Year’s Eve celebration to say goodbye to 2020 and “Bring on 2021.”
On Dec. 31 at 11 p.m., locals can tune into the interactive experience by visiting facebook.com/CitySalisburyNC.
The “Bring on 2021” New Year’s Eve event will be interactive with follow-along games for families, messages from local organizations and live music by local band LiveHouse.
LiveHouse, formed in 2010, is a Salisbury-based group that uses “lush harmonies and thick grooves” in its synthesis of soul, funk, rock, disco and country music. On the band’s website, it calls itself a “totally self-contained dance generating machine.”
Additionally, locals are encouraged to submit a 15-second video about why they’re done with 2020 and ready for the new year. Videos can be submitted at form.jotform.com/203243946407051, and those clips will be featured during the virtual celebration.
Salisbury New Year’s Eve take-home boxes can also be purchased and include all the necessities for a midnight NYE celebration. Packages, which serve a family of four, include a combination of four party hats and tiaras, four light-up LED glasses, four bead necklaces, four leis, four noise makers, one bottle of sparkling cider, four plastic champagne glasses, four disposable 2021 face masks and activity sheets for the family.
Boxes cost $20 each and quantity is limited. Locals must reserve a box by Dec. 28 by visiting apm.activecommunities.com/salisburyncparks, clicking on the “Activities” tab at the top and selecting the “Bring on 2021″ NYE Take Home Box” link. Boxes can be picked up on Dec. 30 from 5 to 6:30 p.m. at City Hall, located at 217 S. Main St.
Mayor Karen Alexander said everyone can agree 2020 has been a year unlike any other, plagued with economic, health and social justice challenges across the nation. But locals should feel assured they’re entering into a new year with lots of promise due to the availability of a COVID-19 vaccine.
She added that this year’s event is another example of being creative in the way communities celebrate holidays. And it’s not new, as many of the nation’s military members, for example, experience holidays with their loved ones using various forms of communication, such as video chats.
“I am very excited because I think it is another creative way of celebrating, but celebrating safely,” Alexander said. “It’s another example for us to use in our personal lives to take something that’s challenging and put creativity in it with new traditions and keep together even when we’re apart.”
She added that all Salisbury City Council members will be participating, and that she’s proud of the work city staff did to plan the event.
“We’re ready to close this one out and look forward to a new year with progress on every front,” Alexander said.
