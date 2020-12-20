expand
Ad Spot

December 21, 2020

No. 24 N.C. State faces Kentucky in Gator Bowl

By News Service Report

Published 8:49 pm Sunday, December 20, 2020

Associated Press

Kentucky (4-6, SEC) vs. No. 24 N.C. State (8-3, ACC), Jan. 2, noon EST.

LOCATION: Jacksonville, Florida

TOP PLAYERS
Kentucky: P Max Duffy, preseason All-American, averaging 46 yards per attempt
N.C. State: LB Payton Wilson, 3 1/2 sacks, leads team in tackles

NOTABLE
Kentucky: Mark Stoops is set to become the first coach to lead the Wildcats to five consecutive bowl appearances. The Kentucky defense has allowed opponents only 30 scores in 40 red zone trips this season.

N.C. State: The Wolfpack enter the game on a four-game winning streak. This is the sixth bowl invitation in Dave Doeren’s eight seasons as N.C. State’s coach.

LAST TIME
Kentucky beat N.C. State 27-2 on Oct. 31, 1970.

BOWL HISTORY
Kentucky: Second appearance in this game, 20th bowl appearance overall. Kentucky owns a 10-9 bowl record and beat Virginia Tech 37-30 in the Belk Bowl on Dec. 31, 2019.

N.C. State: Fifth appearance in this game, 33rd bowl appearance overall. N.C. State owns a 17-14-1 bowl record and lost to Texas A&M 52-13 in the Gator Bowl on Dec. 31, 2018.

More News

Ask Us: Readers ask about Cox’s eligibility to serve, county office closures

Political notebook: Local leaders discuss government stimulus needs

Blotter: Woman charged with stealing safe, Xbox

Appalachian State, North Texas kick off COVID bowl season

Comments

Ask Us

Ask Us: Readers ask about Cox’s eligibility to serve, county office closures

Local

Political notebook: Local leaders discuss government stimulus needs

Crime

Blotter: Woman charged with stealing safe, Xbox

Nation/World

Congress seals agreement on $900 billion COVID relief bill

News

More EU nations ban travel from UK, fearing virus variant

News

Years later, legal challenges still stand in way of voter ID implementation

Local

Spencer sends off Dave Treme with a one-off holiday

Local

‘Penny Harvest’ brings a record haul for Christmas Happiness

Local

Wreaths Across America events canceled at local cemeteries

News

Alamance County judges affirm reporters’ access to hearings

Crime

Doctor gets prison in plot to illegally dispense painkillers

Business

Biz Roundup: Chamber announces new leadership for 2021, updates plans for gala

Local

Three Wide to hold annual Christmas meal and coat giveaway

Lifestyle

Goodbye 2020, ‘Bring on 2021’: City to host virtual, interactive New Year’s event featuring games, live music

Business

Moving Forward: Economic Development Commission’s new initiative already leading to progress

Local

Groundwork still being laid for community ‘Paint the Pavement’ project; expected to begin in spring

Local

Commissioners approve COVID-19 grant revisions

Faith

Funeral service for slain Concord officer, Rowan native scheduled Tuesday

Business

Cookies and cakes: Dewey’s Bakery Holiday Store helps nonprofit raise money, spread Christmas joy

High School

High school athletics: Special two-sport career for Salisbury’s Yang

Coronavirus

Second vaccine for COVID-19 cleared; doses to start arriving Monday

News

NC appeals judge censured for ‘toxic work environment’

News

Supreme Court says lawmakers can decide how block grants are spent in setback to Cooper

Coronavirus

County, state again reach COVID-19 records; health officials say ‘peak’ yet to come