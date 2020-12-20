Wreaths Across America events canceled at local cemeteries

The annual Wreaths Across America ceremonies at the two national cemeteries in Salisbury were canceled this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

There are still some wreaths at both locations, mostly placed on individual graves. At the Historic National Cemetery on Government Road, there were a few dozen wreaths placed on a section of the graves.

This year’s wreath sponsorships will be carried to next year’s event. There were ceremonial wreaths honoring military branches placed at both cemeteries.