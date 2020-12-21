Area Sports Briefs: Biggers, Hampton Shrine Bowl picks

West Rowan’s Zeek Biggers

From staff reports

While there won’t be a Shrine Bowl football game this year, players have been honored with an announcement of their selection for the team.

West Rowan defensive lineman Zeek Biggers (Georgia Tech), Davie quarterback Nate Hampton (Liberty) and Central Cabarrus DB DeAndre Boykins (UNC) are on the North Carolina roster.

College basketball

Catawba has announced the signing of Kris Robinson, a guard from Lincolton, who now plays for Combine Academy.

Robinson is regarded as an outstanding shooter.

•••

Jamie Baker, a Northwest Cabarrus grad who is the son of former Catawba head coach Jim Baker, has played in four games for Appalachian State and has made two buckets.

HS cross country

The Central Carolina Conference championships are set for this afternoon at Salisbury Community Park.

South Rowan’s boys will be looking to defend their title, while South senior Noah Julian will be seeking his third individual championship.

Racing will be in two waves of girls and two waves of boys, starting with the five fastest boys teams at 2:30 p.m.

South’s boys run at 2:30, with the South girls running at 3 p.m. Salisbury’s girls run at 3:30, while the SHS boys run at 4 p.m.

•••

Salisbury’s Sutton Webb ran 21:41 for first place in a four-team meet hosted by North Davidson. Oak Grove’s girls won the team competition.

•••

In the South Piedmont Conference championships held on Saturday at Frank Liske Park, A.L. Brown’s boys were third. Leading the Wonders were Kevin Stegall (5th, 18:02), Junior Rosas (6th, 18:06) and Gabe Blackwelder (7th, 18:19).

• A.L. Brown’s Emily Karmonocky was second in the girls race and led the Wonders to a third-place finish.

NPC volleyball

West Rowan won against Statesville on Monday 25-15, 25-12 and 25-11.

• North Iredell closed out a 10-0 NPC season with a sweep of East Rowan — 25-18, 25-19 and 25-8.

• Carson fell to South Iredell 25-20, 25-14 and 25-17.