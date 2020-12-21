Blotter: Dec. 21
In Salisbury Police Department reports:
• A woman on Friday reported a dirt bike was removed from the bed of a pickup truck on the 100 block of Carolina Boulevard.
• A man on Friday reported a previous breaking and entering occurred in the 1800 block of East Innes Street.
• A man on Friday reported a person damaged the bike rack on the back of his van in the 1000 block of East Innes Street.
• A woman on Friday reported a person stepped on her foot with steel toe boots in the 200 block o Wilson Road.
• A man on Friday reported a hit and run that caused $500 in damage in the 1400 block of South Jake Alexander Boulevard.
• EcoATM on Friday reported being a victim of fraud at 300 South Arlington Street.
• A man on Friday reported a miscellaneous found body in the 600 block of Park Avenue .
• A person on Friday reported a miscellaneous found body in the 1300 block of West Bank Street.
• Queshawn Antonio Mason, 18, was charged Friday with possession of a schedule VI controlled substance in the 1400 block of West Horah Steet.
• Roy Calvin McCarter, 53, was charged Friday with assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age in the 200 block o Wilson Road.
In Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports:
• Heritage Carports on Thursday reported a burglary in the 3800 block of Statesville Boulevard.
• A person on Thursday called to report a kidnapping at Dogwood Drive and Unity Church Road in Kannapolis. Deputies discovered the caller lied and gave a false statement about what happened.
• Residential Garbage Service on Thursday reported a larceny in the 400 block of Sloan Road in Mount Ulla.
• A man on Thursday reported that his truck was stolen in the 4800 block of Foster Road in Cleveland sometime between Monday and Thursday.
• A man on Thursday reported a burglary in the 500 block of Bonanza Drive in Salisbury.
• Alexander Robert Wynalda, 19, was charged Thursday with resist, obstruct, delay officer in the 8400 block of Dogwood Drive and Unity Church Road in Kannapolis.