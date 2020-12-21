Rowan Sheriff’s Office searching for suspect in $1.6 million theft

SALISBURY — The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for its help to identify a man believed to have broken into Old Carolina Brick Company earlier this month.

The agency began investigating the incident Dec. 6 at a building near Gold Hill that was being used to store equipment and other material.

The company estimated more than $885,000 in damage to the building and $850,000 worth of items stolen to include a forklift, a Caterpillar loader, dryer trays and a crusher motor.

During the course of the investigation, Detective Jeremy Thomason was able to locate several items at the scene left behind by the suspect. The detective was able to obtain a video of the suspect at Home Depot along with the vehicle he was operating.

Anyone with information about this suspect is asked to contact Detective Jeremy Thomason at 704-216-8683, First Sgt. Ollie Greene at 704-216-8686, Lt. Rodney Mahaley at 704-216-8711 or Crime Stoppers 1-866-639-5245.