December 22, 2020

Woman charged with drug, weapons possession after theft from local gas station

By Shavonne Potts

Published 1:40 pm Tuesday, December 22, 2020

SALISBURY — A local woman accused of stealing fabric spray from a convenience store also faces charges of drugs and weapon possession.

Shanice Stormy Leshea Morrow, 28, was charged on Tuesday with two counts of felony possession of a schedule II substance and carrying a concealed weapon.

Shanice Stormy Leshea Morrow

Salisbury Police received a call early Monday morning at the Pop Shoppe, 1015 East Innes St. about a larceny in progress. The clerk caught Morrow allegedly stealing a bottle of Febreze, said police spokesman Lt. Lee Walker.

Police arrived to find Morrow leaving the store and spoke with her. The officer did not find the Febreze on Morrow, but did find a pistol. She also was in possession of 3.1 grams of cocaine and less than one gram of methamphetamine, both in small plastic bags.

She remains in the Rowan County Detention Center under a $5,000 secured bond.

