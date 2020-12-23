COVID-19 cases still affecting schools as classes release for winter break

SALISBURY — Active COVID-19 infections in schools were down somewhat as local districts released students for winter break.

As of Tuesday, there were active COVID-19 cases in 22 staff and 15 students in Rowan-Salisbury Schools.

The numbers change daily, and that figure has declined from a Dec. 11 report that there were 22 active cases in staff and 20 in students. However, the district sent 61 letters notifying families about new positives during the previous two weeks.

The quarantine figures also change constantly as some people are sent home only to be cleared of COVID-19 infection and allowed to return.

The main concern for RSS is if it will have enough staff to open schools at the beginning of January. It plans to make that call on Jan. 4, two days before classes restart. County health officials say spikes in COVID-19 cases can be seen 1o to 14 days after a holiday.

As of the state’s latest update on clusters in child care and school settings published Tuesday, neither RSS or Kannapolis City Schools had active clusters (five or more positives that can be connected to one another). District staff members who test positive may serve more than one school.

These are the new infections in RSS for the previous two weeks:

Hanford-Dole Elementary: One student

Bostian Elementary: One district staff dated Dec. 11, 1 district staff dated Dec. 17

Corriher-Lipe Middle: Three staff

Erwin Middle: Two staff

East Rowan High: One staff, three students

Faith Elementary: One student

Granite Quarry Elementary: Five staff, One student

Henderson Independent : One staff

Hurley Elementary: One student

Isenberg Elementary: Five staff

Carson High: Three students

Knollwood Elementary: Five staff

Knox Middle: One staff

Koontz Elementary: One student

Millbridge elementary: Two staff

Morgan: One district staff dated Dec. 11

North Rowan Elementary: One district staff dated Dec. 11

Overton Elementary: Three staff, One student

Rockwell Elementary: One student

Southeast Middle: One staff, Five students

Shive Elementary: Two staff

Salisbury High: Two staff, Three students

South High: One district staff dated Dec. 21, Five students

West Rowan Elementary: One staff

West Rowan High: Three students

West Rowan Middle: Two students

Carter Building: One staff

Transportation Department: One staff

Wallace Educational Forum: One staff

KCS released for the break on Friday, and the KCS Board of Education already made the call not return to in-person classes until after Jan. 15 on the recommendation of administration, citing concerns about infection rates.

KCS reported 16 new cases last week and about 1.5% of the district’s population in quarantine. A month ago, the district was reporting a 0.575% quarantine rate.

KCS reported 15 new cases for each of the weeks before that and 13 for the week of Nov. 23 to Nov. 29.