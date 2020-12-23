expand
Ad Spot

December 23, 2020

East Spencer board to conduct year-end evaluation of town administrator

By Shavonne Potts

Published 12:00 am Wednesday, December 23, 2020

EAST SPENCER — The East Spencer town board has made plans to conduct a year-end evaluation of Town Administrator James Bennett, who made one year on the job in October.

Mayor Barbara Mallett said each board member will receive evaluation forms and once they are completed Bennett will receive his evaluation by mid-January when the board has a work session.

She said he’s already had a six-month evaluation.

Prior to signing on as East Spencer’s town administrator, Bennett, an Anson County native, retired in 2018 from his job with the town of Red Springs.

He worked in Red Springs for six years. Bennett previously as town manager in Marshville and as an assistant county manager and interim manager in Anson County.

The board held a special called meeting where in addition to discussing the evaluation it also talked about the disbursement of C.A.R.E.S. Act funds. Bennett inquired whether he could distribute those funds before the end of the year.

More News

NC Supreme Court removing portrait of slave owner ex-justice

Trump threatens to torpedo COVID relief with new demands

COVID-19 cases still affecting schools as classes release for winter break

East Spencer board to conduct year-end evaluation of town administrator

Comments

News

NC Supreme Court removing portrait of slave owner ex-justice

Nation/World

Trump threatens to torpedo COVID relief with new demands

Education

COVID-19 cases still affecting schools as classes release for winter break

East Spencer

East Spencer board to conduct year-end evaluation of town administrator

Local

Shon Barnes hired as Madison, Wisconsin police chief

Coronavirus

Rowan Medical Center vaccinates first staff members against COVID-19

Business

COVID-19 relief package could be a ‘bridge’ for some local businesses, others might be left behind

Nation/World

Trump pardons 15, commutes 5 sentences, including GOP allies

Crime

Woman faces felony charge after drugs found hidden in underwear

Concord

‘A true hero:’ Concord, Rowan County remember life of fallen Concord officer Jason Shuping

Coronavirus

County sees 89 new COVID-19 cases, remains in ‘critical’ category for spread

Crime

Woman charged with drug, weapons possession after theft from local gas station

News

Congress approves $900B COVID relief bill, sending to Trump

Local

SPD, Gerry Wood Auto Group partner to give bicycles to local children

News

‘You can not replace a Rick Parker:’ Medical Center Foundation executive director bids farewell

Christmas Happiness

Woman contributes to Christmas Happiness in memory of lost loved ones

Local

Nine promoted at Salisbury Fire Department to engineer

News

Cooper visits Duke Hospital to observe COVID-19 vaccinations

Crime

Rowan Sheriff’s Office searching for suspect in $1.6 million theft

Local

In lieu of traditional Christmas party, Harold B. Jarrett Legion Post members deliver gifts to students

Coronavirus

28% of all COVID-19 cases currently positive in Rowan County

Crime

Blotter: Dec. 21

Ask Us

Ask Us: Readers ask about Cox’s eligibility to serve, county office closures

Local

Political notebook: Local leaders discuss government stimulus needs