expand
Ad Spot

December 26, 2020

Letter: Cross can’t be separated from Christmas

By Post Letters

Published 12:00 am Thursday, December 24, 2020

Recently a Raleigh homeowners association demanded removal of a cross from a Christmas display. The Bible, they said, separates Christ’s birth and death. They concluded a cross isn’t appropriate at Christmas. I disagree.

Biblical themes are interwoven throughout Scripture. The gospels connect Christ’s birth to his famous ancestors, Abraham, David and Adam. New Testament accounts of his infancy both quote Old Testament prophecies.

But is the crucifixion connected to the Nativity?

When the angel appeared to Joseph, he told him to name the baby Jesus “because he will save his people from their sins.” This salvation, the Bible teaches, comes from the crucifixion and resurrection of Jesus, whose name means “deliverer.”

The angel further told Joseph that Jesus will be called Immanuel, meaning God with us. This was fulfilled at the moment of Christ’s death, when the veil of the temple was torn from top to bottom. The curtain shrouded a sacred compartment considered the dwelling place of God. The renting of the veil symbolized God’s refusal to stay contained in a physical temple. He would indwell his people instead. (See Matthew 27, Hebrews 9, and I Corinthians 3, 6, and 12.)

Luke 2 contains another forewarning. When Mary presented her infant at the temple, she was told a sword will pierce her soul. Chilling, but clearly fulfilled as she later witnessed her son’s gruesome execution.

The cross threw its shadow across the Nativity at every turn. Jesus was born in Bethlehem, the city which supplied the sheep for temple sacrifices. The angels announced his birth to shepherds, those caring for sacrificial lambs. He was the Lamb of God, sacrificed for the sins of the world.

The Christmas manger finds its meaning in a bloody cross and an empty tomb. For Christians, they cannot be separated.

— Melodie Fleming

Salisbury

More News

COVID-19 cases top 2,700 in week with erratic increases

Blotter: Salisbury man arrested for strangulation, assault

Kamara’s 6 TDs tie NFL record; Saints beat Vikings 52-33

‘Unprecedented’ mail volume delays Christmas gifts

Comments

Coronavirus

COVID-19 cases top 2,700 in week with erratic increases

Crime

Blotter: Salisbury man arrested for strangulation, assault

Nation/World

‘Unprecedented’ mail volume delays Christmas gifts

Nation/World

Trump golfs in Florida as COVID relief hangs in the balance

College

Duke women end basketball season amid virus

Crime

Downtown Nashville explosion knocks communications offline

Local

Santa helps get mail out on a rainy Christmas Eve

News

Another Cooper inauguration gets derailed

News

1 million gallons of hog waste spills

Coronavirus

‘A lot of good in a short time:’ COVID-19 paramedics reflect on program as it comes to an end

Education

Laurel Harry to take over Literacy Council

Crime

Blotter: December 24

Coronavirus

County reports more than 250 additional COVID-19 cases on Christmas Eve; one death reported

Business

‘She always brought a smile:’ Dickert leaves behind positive legacy at Rowan EDC

Coronavirus

‘Making public health history:’ Rowan County Health Department begins vaccinating staff

Education

Teacher of the Year Sally Schultz believes in her students

Christmas Happiness

Grateful couple gives to Christmas Happiness in honor of family

Education

Shoutouts

Coronavirus

County to use state program to continue free testing next year

Education

Education briefs: Kannapolis schools in COVID-19 rapid testing pilot program

East Spencer

East Spencer resident not happy with drainage repair

Education

Festive ‘disasters’ strike at Hurley Elementary

Crime

Blotter: December 24

Coronavirus

County reports six new COVID-19 deaths; 29% of all cases currently active