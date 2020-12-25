expand
December 26, 2020

FILE - In this Aug. 29, 2019, file photo, quarterback Trevor Lawrence greets fans in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Richard Shiro, File)

College football: Clemson’s Lawrence among Heisman finalists

By Post Sports

Published 12:00 am Friday, December 25, 2020

By Ralph D. Russo

AP College Football Writer

Alabama teammates Mac Jones and DeVonta Smith along with Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence and Florida’s Kyle Trask have been named finalists for the Heisman Trophy.

The Heisman will be awarded Jan. 5 during a virtual ceremony. The coronavirus pandemic forced the cancellation of the usual trip to New York for the trophy presentation that usually comes with being a finalist.

Jones and Smith are the eighth set of teammates to be finalists together since the tradition started in 1982. Smith is trying to become the first wide receiver to win the Heisman since Michigan’s Desmond Howard in 1991. If it isn’t Smith, who leads the nation in receptions (98) and receiving yards (1,511), the winner will be a QB for the 13th time in the last 15 years.

Lawrence was the preseason favorite to win the award, but missing two games after contracting COVID-19 slowed his campaign. The junior quarterback and presumptive first selection in the next NFL draft  has thrown for 2,753 yards and 22 touchdowns in nine games.

Hawaii wins New Mexico Bowl — in Texas

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Chevan Cordeiro threw three first-half touchdown passes and Calvin Turner had two long scoring plays to help Hawaii beat Houston 28-14 on Thursday in the New Mexico Bowl.

The game was moved to Frisco from its usual location in Albuquerque because of COVID-19 restrictions in New Mexico.

Hawaii (5-4) gave first-year coach Todd Graham his 100th career victory as the Rainbow Warriors finished with a winning record for the third season in a row.

