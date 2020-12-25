expand
Ad Spot

December 26, 2020

County reports more than 250 additional COVID-19 cases on Christmas Eve; one death reported

By Natalie Anderson

Published 12:00 am Friday, December 25, 2020

Staff Report
news@salisburypost.com

SALISBURY — For the second straight week, Rowan County has set a record for a single-day increase in COVID-19 cases.

On Thursday, an additional 267 cases were reported. Last week, the record had been set at 166 additional cases.

At a virtual Rowan County Board of Health meeting Wednesday night, Rowan County Health Department Nursing Director Meredith Littell said testing has surged duringthe holidays, adding that Rowan County tested 426 people alone on Monday.

Additionally, a second update on Thursday — since county health officials won’t update the data hub today — showed an additional 46 cases reported in Rowan County.

That brings the total to 8,323 cases since March, with 31.8% of those cases currently positive and an additional 15 recoveries reported. Recoveries now total 5,515.

Autumn Care reported a COVID-19 death on Thursday. The facility has now seen 14 deaths and is currently in an outbreak. Deaths in Rowan County now total 164, with an average age of 79.

A total of 24 Rowan Countians are being hospitalized for COVID-19. The average age of all 332 hospitalizations to date is 65.

State health officials didn’t update the COVID-19 dashboard on Thursday or today.

Each Thursday, county health officials typically update the county’s current rate of tests returning positive, as well as the number of hospital beds and ventilators being used for COVID-19 patients. But county spokesperson TJ Brown said the county relies on a state report to accurately reflect those numbers, and the county has not yet received that information.

The CDC reported an additional 221,408 cases across the U.S. on Christmas Eve, totaling 18.39 million cases since January. A total of 325,096 Americans have died from the virus.

More News

COVID-19 cases top 2,700 in week with erratic increases

Blotter: Salisbury man arrested for strangulation, assault

Kamara’s 6 TDs tie NFL record; Saints beat Vikings 52-33

‘Unprecedented’ mail volume delays Christmas gifts

Comments

Coronavirus

COVID-19 cases top 2,700 in week with erratic increases

Crime

Blotter: Salisbury man arrested for strangulation, assault

Nation/World

‘Unprecedented’ mail volume delays Christmas gifts

Nation/World

Trump golfs in Florida as COVID relief hangs in the balance

College

Duke women end basketball season amid virus

Crime

Downtown Nashville explosion knocks communications offline

Local

Santa helps get mail out on a rainy Christmas Eve

News

Another Cooper inauguration gets derailed

News

1 million gallons of hog waste spills

Coronavirus

‘A lot of good in a short time:’ COVID-19 paramedics reflect on program as it comes to an end

Education

Laurel Harry to take over Literacy Council

Crime

Blotter: December 24

Coronavirus

County reports more than 250 additional COVID-19 cases on Christmas Eve; one death reported

Business

‘She always brought a smile:’ Dickert leaves behind positive legacy at Rowan EDC

Coronavirus

‘Making public health history:’ Rowan County Health Department begins vaccinating staff

Education

Teacher of the Year Sally Schultz believes in her students

Christmas Happiness

Grateful couple gives to Christmas Happiness in honor of family

Education

Shoutouts

Coronavirus

County to use state program to continue free testing next year

Education

Education briefs: Kannapolis schools in COVID-19 rapid testing pilot program

East Spencer

East Spencer resident not happy with drainage repair

Education

Festive ‘disasters’ strike at Hurley Elementary

Crime

Blotter: December 24

Coronavirus

County reports six new COVID-19 deaths; 29% of all cases currently active