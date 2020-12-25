expand
December 26, 2020

Quotes of the Week

By Post Opinion

Published 12:00 am Friday, December 25, 2020

“I didn’t feel nothing.”

— Thomas Vaughn, Army veteran who was the first to get a COVID-19
vaccine at the Salisbury VA

“It was just a fun way to welcome our kids into the building.”

— Jennifer Brown, principal at
Hurley Elementary School on 
holiday-themed shenanigans meant to excite students as they arrived

“It has been hard to keep training and to keep going when you know it could all end any day. But I’ve tried to find ways to stay positive, and here we are, still running. I’m very thankful we’ve gotten this season in.”

— Nolan Miller, South Rowan senior cross country runner on the unique challenges athletes have faced in 2020

“He clearly wanted to be a police officer for the right reasons. Jason didn’t want to be a cop to resolve some sort of curiosity for a few years and then move on to do something else.”

— Gary Gacek, Concord Police Chief speaking of Jason Shuping and his
ultimate sacrifice when he was killed while on duty Dec. 16 during a shootout

“I hate that we had to do it this way, but at least it’s something and it’s acknowledging our achievement.”

— Kimberly Allred, paramedic who earned an associate degree in emergency medical science after taking  part in  Rowan-Cabarrus Community College graduation ceremonies at
Charlotte Motor Speedway

“Places of gatherings are largely closed or restricted, so those areas have been hurt substantially more. Many restaurants and accommodations haven’t been able to recover at the same pace as other businesses have.”

— James Meacham, Rowan County Tourism executive director on the prospects of a COVID-19 relief package to include special provisions to help the hospitality industry

“We were like little elves. We didn’t have Santa, but he put us to work and said he needed us to run it this time.”

— Queen Williams, who helped
deliver gifts from Harold B. Jarrett Post 342 to schools so their Christmas tradition wouldn’t be deterred by COVID-19

“In the back of my mind, I always had this process of, when I leave, I want to make sure I’m leaving it in a better position than when I arrived. I can honestly say that is the case now.”

— Rick Parker, outgoing executive director of the Novant Health Rowan Medical Center Foundation

